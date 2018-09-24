Woods winning 'incredibly special for golf', says Poulter

Tiger Woods with Ian Poulter

Ian Poulter described Tiger Woods' 80th PGA Tour victory as "incredibly special for golf", while Ryder Cup team-mate Henrik Stenson felt it was a matter of time before the American legend won again.

Woods' ended a five-year wait for a title by triumphing at the Tour Championship amid raucous scenes at East Lake on Sunday.

It completes a stunning comeback for the 14-time major winner, whose back injuries over recent years have been well documented.

The timing of the win, which came after several near misses this season, could hardly have been better with Woods representing the United States in the Ryder Cup this weekend.

Poulter will be competing at Le Golf National for Team Europe, but he welcomed the boost Woods' triumph will bring to the sport.

"I think we're all well aware not only how strong the American team is right now, but obviously what Tiger has done the last six to eight months to put himself in that position," he told Sky Sports.

"As a golf fan you have to love it. To see him win last night was incredibly special for golf not just him. But for him on a personal level, what he's come through, to ride that adversity, get himself in that position to win is amazing and that's from looking in as a player competing against him this week.

"For golf it's amazing, I have the utmost respect - 80 wins, how can you not doff your cap to that?"

Mondays don’t get any better than this..

When you work hard and have big dreams they do come true.. Live life with no regrets set big goals and NEVER GIVE UP. I love team @RyderCupEurope more than you can imagine. Dig deeper at times it’s amazing what happens.. pic.twitter.com/LeElhtrX7T — Ian Poulter (@IanJamesPoulter) September 24, 2018

Stenson was in a similarly congratulatory mood and added that once Woods proved he could cope with the rigours of playing regular PGA Tour golf, then tournament wins were inevitable.

"I thought it was always going to be a matter of time really, I never counted him out as long as his body holds up and clearly it has done," he said.

"He's been there or there abouts a number of times - it was only a matter of time."