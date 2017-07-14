World number 1,352 McCarthy ready to live Open dream

Australian world number 1,352 Ryan McCarthy is living a dream after qualifying for The Open.

by Omnisport News 14 Jul 2017, 12:32 IST

It is 9pm in Glasgow and the sun is setting on the greatest achievement of Ryan McCarthy's unheralded career.

The Australian world number 1,352 – making his way on the PGA Tour Latinoamerica – has just qualified for the iconic Open Championship at Birkdale.

McCarthy has just birdied the first hole in a four-man play-off to claim the last of three qualifying spots for the prestigious major, having finished tied for third at Gailes Links Golf Course in Scotland on July 4.

"I realised I missed my flight to Prague. I had no accommodation or anywhere to stay," McCarthy tells Omnisport from sunny Sardinia. "The clubhouse was shutting. I said could they at least pour me a beer and let me sit here for half an hour to realise where I'm going. I left the golf course at 10pm, drove to Edinburgh. Stayed at a caddie's house for a couple of hours.

"The next minute I was in Prague. Going to Prague, I missed my flight from Brussels. Got sent to Munich, Munich to Prague and lost all my luggage. End up getting to the golf course at 7pm. Next morning, I tee it up and I'm thinking 'I've had four hours sleep in two days' and I'm expecting to play good. I was four over through 12 and coming dead last. That brought me back to reality a bit. Actually pulled it back okay, almost made the cut. Got it back to one under for the tournament, three under was the cut though."

Unreal moment qualifying for @theopen. Can't describe how pumped I am. Thanks to everyone for their support. Ill be a proud Tasmanian representing the island at the oldest event in golf. #theopen #royalbirkdale #randa A post shared by Ryan McCarthy (@rmac89) on Jul 4, 2017 at 3:11pm PDT

McCarthy – a talented cricketer from Tasmania who opted to play golf – reflects on that memorable day as he continues: "I woke up at quarter to five. A room-mate dropped me off at the golf course. I had some breakfast at 5:30am, started warming up at 6am and it was already pouring sideways. By the time I teed off, I was saturated.

"I played 18 holes in the rain, shot one over, which was pretty good at a difficult course in Glasgow. Got half an hour for lunch. Changed my socks. Went back out there and finished at 3pm. Birdied three of the last six. I holed a 30-footer at the last hole, thought I had to get to two under to be a chance, then I sat down at the clubhouse for four hours waiting for the play-off. I had dinner. I was on the phone. At one stage, a guy had a 12-footer to claim the third and final qualifying spot.

"At 8pm, they said it is going to be a play-off. I went and warmed up again. I looked at the clock and it was 8:37pm when the first player teed off. I wanted to hit two-iron off the first hole because driver was very aggressive between a pot bunker, the rough and out of bounds. Everyone else pulled driver. Someone is going to hit the fairway or make birdie. I thought why can't it be me? I've been the guy who has gone close and lost play-offs by one shot, missed out on Tour cards by one position in the tournament. I just had this feeling of not today, stuff this. I hit a nice pitch out of the rough to eight feet, they all missed and I holed it. I was just like wow, it was 9pm at night."

McCarthy turned professional in 2012. After winning the Tasmanian Open in 2009, he was runner-up at the Australian Master of the Amateurs in 2011.

The 27-year-old's best result in 2017 was making the cut at the Molino Canuelas Championship in Argentina and while he is away from the glitz and glamour of the PGA Tour, he is not fussed.

"To be honest, in golf, there's not a lot of rank difference and playing quality," he adds. "Once you're outside the top 500, we're all the same.

"If I played in Asia, my ranking would be a lot higher. I'm a much better golfer now than when I was in Asia but I was ranked inside the top 700. It's just the way they distribute the points. But when you come back to these smaller Tours and try to make your way into the bigger Tours, you have to sacrifice those points. But I've never been too focused on rankings. However, I've always loved an underdog story and I guess I feel like I'm in that position in a way.

Who do you think will join this most prestigious list of names? https://t.co/wv9fl8YaoF pic.twitter.com/D6rTWJ0wwx — The Open (@TheOpen) July 11, 2017

"With all the majors, The Open has the best history of underdogs doing well. It would be nice to be one of those people.

"It's like there's a chance. I've only been doing this for five years as a pro. When you get caught up in this smaller stuff and there's these big achievements, we sit down and watch this stuff on TV, you feel jealous. Not that you give up on it, but you start to lose hope that's what you're going to do. You always have that feeling why can't that be me? Golf hurts because you're in control. It's everything you've done, from the good and the bad. You're in full ownership of it. So now I feel like there's a chance again when it was diminishing a bit."

Now he is preparing to play alongside world number one Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, countryman Jason Day and defending champion Henrik Stenson at the 146th edition of The Open, starting July 20.

"Well, I grew up playing against those guys," McCarthy says. "They kicked on and I didn't. You sit there watching and saying 'I played with them, I know them'. I remember I played with [2017 U.S. Open champion] Brooks Koepka a few years ago and he said where have you been? Just trying to make my way through. He's like just come to America, it's easy. I said it's easy for you because you're top 20 in the world.

"Some will remember me, most won't. I've always wanted to get there and now I have. If I finish top 10, I get a full European Tour card on top from what I've already made on the European Tour already this year. Money is nice but if I wanted money, I would've gone to university. I just want to play big golf tournaments and play well. I'm just going to approach it like every other week, 36 holes of practice."

And McCarthy is taking heart from PGA Tour rookie Xander Schauffele.

Schauffele made headlines at the U.S. Open in June, where he tied for fifth, and has since gone on to claim a breakthrough Tour title – the Greenbrier Classic – which punched his ticket to The Open.

"They're the guys, when I watch majors on Sunday having a beer with friends, and they're going I could be that guy one day and I'm like yeah, I could be. That glimmer of hope," says McCarthy, who is hoping to get in touch with Day and fellow Australian Adam Scott to play nine holes and help settle the nerves.

"If you can seize the moment ... there's moments in every golf tournament. It's just being mentally poised and having the courage to execute. And there's going to be a story like that at The Open."

Amid all the hype and extra noise, however, McCarthy insists it will be business as usual in Southport, England.

Sharing advice from his caddie, McCarthy – who is also a River Plate fan having resided in Buenos Aires for two and a half years – finishes off by saying: "He told me, 'Monday, be a w***** and enjoy it. Tuesday, we focus in. Wednesday, please don't play with any big names. It's just me, you and your old man walking around the golf course playing nine. Then once we get past those first tee-shot nerves, it's just us two on the course buddy. Let's just play golf'.

"Having that experience will help me as well. There's going to be times where I'll feel out of control just by everything and your emotions are exaggerated."