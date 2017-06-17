World's top three all miss cut at Erin Hills

We take a look at some of the biggest names to have missed the cut in the U.S. Open, including Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy, and Jason Day.

by Omnisport News 17 Jun 2017, 06:36 IST

Jason Day shows his frustration at Erin Hills

Paul Casey, Brian Harman, Brooks Koepka and Tommy Fleetwood held the lead at the halfway stage of the U.S. Open, but the completion of the second round spelled the end of the road for several big names.

Defending champion Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy and Jason Day all missed the cut on Friday, in an unprecedented combined flop.

Since the official world golf ranking was introduced in 1986, there had never been a major where the top three players had all missed the cut.

McIlroy and Day were left with too much to do after awful first rounds, while Johnson - who was looking to become the first man in 28 years to retain the U.S. Open title - followed his opening 75 with a 73.

Plenty of other high-profile players were unable to make the weekend. We take a look at the most notable stars to have fared poorly at Erin Hills.

Erin Hills looking like a good venue so far, plenty of good scores & plenty of bad ones - always a good sign in my book #usopen — Luke Donald (@LukeDonald) June 16, 2017

+2: Justin Rose (72, 74)

+3: Henrik Stenson (74, 73), Adam Scott (72, 75)

+4: Bubba Watson (75, 73), Dustin Johnson (75, 73)

+5: Rory McIlroy (78, 71), Jon Rahm (76, 73)

+6: Jimmy Walker (77, 73), Alex Noren (73, 77)

+10: Jason Day (79, 75)

WD: Danny Willett