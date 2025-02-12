“Wow I can’t wait”; “Already looking forward”: Fans in a frenzy as Netlfix teases fans with big detail on Full Swing season 3

The Netflix shared the details and trailer of the Full Swing season 3 on X (formerly called Twitter) earlier today. This post instantly captured the attention and gained around 50 thousand views in the first hour. Fans seem to have loved the trailer as they shared their views in the comments section.

The third season of Full Swing is all set to release on February 25, and Netflix shared the trailer with a caption,

"New players. Fresh drama. Same tee. Full Swing returns for Season 3 on February 25."

And fans are in a frenzy mode as they can't wait for the 3rd season of Full Swing.

"Wow I can’t wait to see this"

"Already looking forward to it"

Continuing further, a fan shared the entire day's plan with third season of Full Swing and Venom.

"Wow, Full Swing Season 3 and Venom: The Last Dance are both out on February 25th! It's going to be a marathon! Watching Full Swing in the morning, then Venom in the evening. Coffee, popcorn, and the couch - that's my plan," a fan wrote.

"yeah, I’ll be locked in," another user quote tweeted.

Additionally, Adam Scully, a golf talk program host said. he is having Full Swing's Executive Producer Chad Mumm for the preview of season 3 o in his upcoming episode.

"Looking forward to this! We'll have a full preview of season 3 of Full Swing with Executive Producer @chadmumm on an upcoming edition of @GolfTalkCanada," he revealed.

Here's the list of all golfers who will be part of season 3

Ludvig Aberg

Keegan Bradley

Joel Dahmen

Bryson DeChambeau

Wyndham Clark

Tony Finau

Rickie Fowler

Adam Hadwin

Min Woo Lee

Minjee Lee

Shane Lowry

Rory McIlroy

Justin Rose

Scottie Scheffler

Neal Shipley

Nick Taylor

Sahith Theegala

Justin Thomas

Camilo Villegas

Gary Woodland

Can Full Swing season 3 attract more eyeballs?

The Full Swing started off its first season back in 2023 and managed to gain around 53.1 million hours of watch time, according to Golf Monthly. However, the second season saw a significant dip in numbers as they managed to get just 28.5 million hours of watch time.

The major factor here could be the PGA Tour vs LIV Golf saga that occurred in 2022 was one of the talking points of the first season. Hence, fans were eager to get a behind-the-scenes POV of this whole drama that polarised the golfing world.

However, this action was kind of missing in the second season, which could be one of the reasons for the decline in the viewership numbers. Nevertheless, Netflix has gone ahead with the third season and will be hopeful to attract more eyeballs.

