WPG Tour's 13th leg starts Wednesday

Greater Noida, Sep 4 (PTI) The 13th leg of the Hero Women's Professional Golf Tour will tee off here Wednesday with most of the regulars such as Amandeep Drall and Tvesa Malik in fray for the top honours.

The event will see the return of Neha Tripathi and Gursimar Badwal, who were playing overseas, and Gaurika Bishnoi, who was occupied with her academics, the organisers said in a statement.

The three will try and halt the run of Amandeep and Tvesa.

In the previous leg, Tvesa won in a play off while Amandeep won the two legs before that.

Tvesa will also be protecting her top spot on the Order of Merit. She has two wins this season and earnings aggregating just under Rs.11 lakhs in 12 starts. Amandeep has three wins but a little over Rs.8.5 lakhs in just nine starts.

Gaurika Bishnoi has played only five events and would therefore be keen to pick up a win this week.

Mehar Atwal and amateur Rhea Saravanan will tee off first, followed by Anisha Padukone and Siddhi Kapoor.

Tvesa Malik, Ayesha Kapur and Gaurika Bishnoi will go out in the third group, while Khushi Khanijau, Suchitra Ramesh and Amandeep Drall will tee off in the fourth group.

Amateurs Tanirika Singh and Khushi Hooda will play with Gursimar in the penultimate group, while the final group will comprise of Afshan Fatima, Neha and Millie Saroha