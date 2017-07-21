You're Rory McIlroy, what are you doing? - Caddie pep talk prompts Open revival

Things looked bleak for Rory McIlroy at Royal Birkdale, but a pep talk from his caddie helped turn things around.

by Omnisport News 21 Jul 2017, 01:21 IST

Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy received a timely reminder of who he was before achieving a stirring revival at The Open on Thursday.

The four-time major winner was five over through six holes at Royal Birkdale and facing an uphill battle to make the weekend.

But a spirited fightback saw the Northern Irishman, who lifted the Claret Jug in 2014, card a one-over 71.

Having conceded to struggling badly early on, McIlroy revealed a pep talk from caddie JP Fitzgerald had got him back on track.

"JP, he reminded me who I was, basically. He said, 'You're Rory McIlroy, what are you doing?'," explained the 28-year-old.

"I said, 'Yes'. At that point I mumbled and said, 'Whatever'. But it did, it helped. It definitely helped. It kept me positive. So he did a great job.

"Thankfully he's not had to do it too often. But, yes, he's had to do it a few times and he's never afraid to do that.

"I feel it helped a lot more than at other times because I needed something. It wasn't I couldn't look within myself. I was trying to look within myself. But JP kept me positive out there, so that was very much appreciated."

Despite his excellent fightback, McIlroy faces a six-shot deficit to the leading trio of Jordan Spieth, Brooks Koepka and Matt Kuchar.