Zach Johnson: Dustin comparisons are unfair

20 Jul 2018
Zach Johnson

Zach Johnson conceded he is not even the most famous golfer with his surname despite putting himself in contention for a third major title at Carnoustie.

The American, who won the Masters in 2007 and was crowned champion golfer of the year in 2015, shot a 67 on Friday to surge to six under, one shot behind leader Kevin Kisner.

But the 42-year-old is a player who has spent the majority of his career under the radar, in stark contrast to namesake and world number one Dustin Johnson.

"I certainly am not the number one player in the world that ends in 'Johnson'," he said.

"Dustin and what he's done over the last, I mean, decade, but specifically the last few years, is very remarkable. He seems to have played well regardless of geography, regardless of time of year. So, you get what you deserve there.

"But all that being said, I don't know if I'm under the radar or overlooked. That's not for me to say.

"The comparison of Johnson and Johnson is probably not fair to me or him truthfully.

"I mean, you're talking about he's won one major, is that right? Yes, one major, but, I mean, the odds are in his favour for another one at some point."

Asked if it suited him to be well down the list of fans' favourites this weekend, the Open champion of three years ago suggested he would rather that were not the case.

"No, I don't relish it. I'm just so wholeheartedly used to it. There's nothing more than that," he said.

"Maybe I'm just overly conservative and boring, and that's perfectly fine. I just like to compete. It doesn't matter where it is, what it is. Just give me an opportunity."

An opportunity is precisely what he has, sitting a stroke behind Kisner, while Tommy Fleetwood is a further shot behind after a fine 65.

Rory McIlroy's second consecutive 69 left the four-time major winner on four under.

