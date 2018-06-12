Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Giants QB Eli Manning: I've still got some peak years left

New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning is adamant the team have not wasted his best years in NFL.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 12 Jun 2018, 15:24 IST
2

Eli Manning - cropped
New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning

Eli Manning insists he still has "some peak years left" after former team-mate Shaun O'Hara suggested the New York Giants had "wasted his prime".

The 2017 season was a difficult one for star quarterback Manning, who was unceremoniously benched at one stage, as the Giants stumbled to a 3-13 season.

O'Hara, part of the team alongside Manning who won Super Bowl XLII, said last weekend: "To be honest with you, they've wasted the last few years of Eli's career. They've wasted his prime and it's been hard to sit and watch that happen."

Another former team-mate, Justin Tuck, suggested that those around Manning were not up to the task, leading to his decrease in performance.

But Manning, while thankful for the support of his former team-mates, insists he still has plenty to offer and would not point the finger of blame at the Giants' current roster.

"I appreciate those guys saying it. Those guys are always loyal," the two-time Super Bowl winner told reporters.

"I still think I have some peak years left, so we can make it right. I appreciate everything the Giants have done and I'm excited about being there this year and taking advantage of this year."

Giants GM Gettleman open to trading second NFL draft pick
RELATED STORY
If the New York Giants are Going to Trade Odell Beckham...
RELATED STORY
QB Sam Bradford expected to sign with Cardinals
RELATED STORY
QB McCown signs new Jets deal amid Bridgewater rumours
RELATED STORY
Browns sign QB Stanton to two-year deal
RELATED STORY
Jets to sign QB Bridgewater to one-year deal
RELATED STORY
Beckham Jr expected at Giants mini-camp
RELATED STORY
Biggest remaining needs for each AFC West team
RELATED STORY
Bills sign QB McCarron to two-year deal
RELATED STORY
Browns trade QB Cody Kessler to Jaguars
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us