Mingo at Wayne, AA game of the week

The Mingo Central Miners are coming off of a 42-35 loss to The Point Pleasant Big Blacks, while The Wayne Pioneers are coming off a loss to rival class AAA The Spring Valley Timberwolves 49-8. No team wants to end up (0-2), but one teams has to by the end of Friday night. Everyone wondered how good The Miners would be after losing Jeemy Dillon and others, but they proved to be just fine after hanging in the game with The Big Blacks all the way towards the end before losing by only a touchdown. The Big Blacks are a class AA contender and some has said, they could even squeak into The West Virginia Class AA Championship game this season. It looks like The Miners should be fine for the remainder of the season. The Pioneers are also a class AA contender. They definitely have a chance of winning the remainder of their games. The Pioneers are trying to get back to their dominating years, but they did have a 10 win season last year, so they had to momentum going into this season. The Timberwolves are in class AAA, a team The Pioneers lost to and controlled the line of scrimmage with their college like line. The Pioneers have no reason to hang their head losing to a team that has went played in the class AAA championship 2 years in a row and very well could for a 3rd time. The Pioneers still have 9 games as do The Miners. The Minors shouldn't hang their head neither only losing by a touchdown to another class AA contender as that game could've went either way.

photo credits: MetroNews

No one thought two (0-1) teams wold be playing in the game of the week, but they are. This will be a great game to attend. This game could be intense, electric, and go down to the wire as these two teams are both labeled as class AA contenders. Both, The Pioneers and The Miners should be fine the remainder of the season. Mingo Central(0-1) will travel to Wayne(0-1) Friday night. Kick-off is set for 7:30.