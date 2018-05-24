NFL 2018: Early Power Rankings

My top 10 teams for this upcoming season.

Power Rankings are a way to gauge which teams are on the up in terms of form and results. Here I set out my early top 10 ranked teams after the Draft and Free Agency signings. These rankings will change as the season draws nearer and more injuries occur.

#10 Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons round out my early Power Rankings. They surprised everyone by drafting WR Calvin Ridley in the first round. He will go straight into a scary looking attack that includes Julio Jones, Sanu, Freeman and Coleman. Matt Ryan needs to find his 2016 form after having a down year last season.

Hopefully, another year in OC Steve Sarkisian’s scheme should help. Drafting Isaiah Oliver in the second round should help a defense that struggled to generate takeaways last season. If Ryan can reignite this offense, then I’d expect to see them climbing a lot higher on this list.