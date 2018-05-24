Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Sports
  • Cricket
  • Football
  • WWE
  • Kabaddi
  • Badminton
  • Basketball
  • Pro Boxing
  • F1
  • Esports
  • Golf
  • Hockey
  • MMA
  • Running
  • Tennis
  • Poker
  • More
    • Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

    NFL 2018: Early Power Rankings

    My top 10 teams for this upcoming season.

    Brad Sinclair-Jones
    CONTRIBUTOR
    Top 5 / Top 10 24 May 2018, 02:36 IST
    338

    Super Bowl LII - Philadelphia Eagles v New England Patriots
    Super Bowl LII - Philadelphia Eagles v New England Patriots

    Power Rankings are a way to gauge which teams are on the up in terms of form and results. Here I set out my early top 10 ranked teams after the Draft and Free Agency signings. These rankings will change as the season draws nearer and more injuries occur.

    #10 Atlanta Falcons


    Green Bay Packers v Atlanta Falcons
    Green Bay Packers v Atlanta Falcons

    The Falcons round out my early Power Rankings. They surprised everyone by drafting WR Calvin Ridley in the first round. He will go straight into a scary looking attack that includes Julio Jones, Sanu, Freeman and Coleman. Matt Ryan needs to find his 2016 form after having a down year last season.

    Hopefully, another year in OC Steve Sarkisian’s scheme should help. Drafting Isaiah Oliver in the second round should help a defense that struggled to generate takeaways last season. If Ryan can reignite this offense, then I’d expect to see them climbing a lot higher on this list.

    NFL Pittsburgh Steelers Philadelphia Eagles Tom Brady
    Page 1 of 10 Next
    2018 NFL Mock Draft: Early First Round Projections
    RELATED STORY
    NFL 2018: Top 12 0.5 PPR NFL Fantasy Running Backs
    RELATED STORY
    Is It Possible the Pittsburgh Steelers Have the Best...
    RELATED STORY
    Top 10 NFL Teams for 2017-2018
    RELATED STORY
    Steelers' Antonio Brown advises Le'Veon Bell to 'show up'
    RELATED STORY
    Super Bowl champions Eagles planning White House visit
    RELATED STORY
    Eagles re-sign RB Darren Sproles
    RELATED STORY
    Eagles sign running back Matt Jones
    RELATED STORY
    Roethlisberger wants to make Rudolph wait five years to...
    RELATED STORY
    Former Rabbitoh Mailata drafted by Eagles
    RELATED STORY
    Fetching more content...