Prescott says Cowboys don't need top receiver

The Dallas Cowboys released Dez Bryant but Dak Prescott is confident with the team's roster heading into the NFL season.

Dak Prescott

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott does not believe the team need to replace Dez Bryant with a single receiver.

Wide receiver Bryant was released by the Cowboys during the NFL offseason, having registered 7,459 receiving yards and 73 touchdowns over eight seasons.

Following Bryant's departure, Dallas signed Allen Hurns to a two-year contract in March and selected Colorado State's Michael Gallup in the third round of the NFL Draft. Dallas also added veteran Deonte Thompson.

"I don't know if any team in the league necessarily needs a number one receiver," Prescott said. "It's about getting the ball out, spreading the ball around, keeping the defense on its toes."

With Hurns and Gallup part of the Cowboys' roster, Prescott said he has worked to establish chemistry with his new receivers.

"We did a bunch together," Prescott said. "Me and these young guys have been here before we even started OTAs, getting that timing down so we can get in OTAs and have good feel for each other and now with the defense in front of us, grow off that and grow from what we've already accomplished."

The Cowboys finished last season with a 9-7 record and missed the playoffs. They also lost tight end Jason Witten, who retired in early May after 15 seasons with the team.