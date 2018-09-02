West Virginia High School Football-Week 2, Class AAA Rankings

wvsportscast FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 143 // 02 Sep 2018, 12:14 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

photo credits: WVSSAC

1.) Martinsburg Bulldogs (2-0) Last week rank: 1

2.) Capital Cougars (2-0) Last week rank: 2

3.) Spring Valley Timberwolves (2-0) Last week rank: 3

4.) Huntington Highlanders (2-0) Last week rank: 4

5.) Cabell Midland Knights (2-0) Last week rank: 5

6.) John Marshall Monarchs (2-0) Last week rank: 7

7.) Musselman Applemen (2-0) Last week rank: 10

8.) Hedgesville Eagles (1-1) Last week rank: 8

9.) Wheeling Park Patriots (2-0) Last week rank: NR

10.) Hurricane Redskins (1-1) Last week rank: 6

dropped out: George Washington

Outside looking in: University, Morgantown, George Washington, Woodrow Wilson, Ripley, and Spring Mills.

In week 1 we saw Spring Valley defeated Hurricane 27-3, but The Redskins were still able to hang on in our top 10 coming in at exactly 10 this week. Class AAA team South Hagerstown(MD.) defeated Hedgesville 38-33 after the game being postponed in the 4th quarter due to inclement weather. The game was resumed the next day in the 4th quarter. South Hagerstown scored on a controversial play. It looked as if The South Hagerstown player was short and even on film is well short of the goal line, but the referees called it a touchdown. We will leave Hedgesville where they were last week at 8 in the rankings. Class AAAA team Ashland Blazer(KY.) defeated George Washington 50-28. Week 2 is in the books, now high school football teams in the mountain state prepare for week 3! We will also, publish our class A and AA rankings. We look to also, publish stat leaders for each position and publish high school football games of week 3 in schedule form along with games of the week in each class and a overall game of the week with all classes combined. We will have a player of the week from each class and overall game of the week.