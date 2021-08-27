5 aspects from GTA 3 that should show up in future games

GTA 3 has several features that would be delightful additions to a future GTA game, including some that haven't shown up in a while.

After all, this was the game that made the GTA series as iconic as it is today. The transition from 2D to 3D was difficult for most video game series, but GTA 3 did it masterfully. Hence, most GTA games since have been 3D. This is an example of a feature that has largely stuck around since GTA 3 was released.

However, not all features are as fortunate. Sometimes, they get replaced by another feature or are just outright scrapped, depending on the game. Some of these features make sense for being cut (like instantly drowning in a body of water), but others would be interesting to see in a future GTA game.

Five GTA 3 features that should return in a future game

5) A female main antagonist

Catalina is the main antagonist in GTA 3 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Fun fact: GTA 3 is the only game in the series where the deuteragonist (Maria Latore), tritagonist (Asuka Kasen), and the main antagonist (Catalina) are all women. It's an oddly specific fact, but it would be interesting to see more female representation within the GTA series.

4) The Crusher

The Crusher, as it appears in GTA 3 (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Crusher is one of GTA 3's most iconic features. It has shown up in a few games, with the most similar equivalent showing up in GTA 5 in the form of the Car Scrapyard. However, the Crusher was mandatory to use in GTA 3, which made more players aware of it.

Still, it is a decent alternative for players seeking to earn some quick extra cash. It would be cool to see another variation of the Crusher in a future GTA game.

3) Top-down perspective

A top-down perspective, as seen in GTA 3 (Image via Rockstar Games)

A forced top-down perspective often does more harm than good in a GTA game, but an optional one can be fun to mess around with. GTA 3 was the last game to have a top-down perspective, and it was completely optional.

It was just another camera angle, which players could toggle on and off whenever they pleased. Hence, those nostalgic for classic GTA games could enjoy it, while newer fans wouldn't care either way.

2) Periodic rewards with collectibles

Collectibles are a nice concept, but the latest single-player GTA games tend to make players have to collect everything in order to get something. Of course, periodic rewards don't have to be just money. In GTA 3, players could get new weapons and items every time they collect 10 Hidden Packages.

These rewards would be delivered to Claude's safehouse. It's convenient, and it incentivizes players to explore more of the open world. Otherwise, some players might feel reluctant if they're forced to collect everything to get a useful non-monetary reward.

1) Dangerous gangs and locations

GTA 3 was brutal when it came to how many violent gangs there were in the game. Most other GTA games either have no antagonistic gangs or only one or two of them. GTA 3 is different in this regard, especially when it comes to how dangerous the gangs are.

Going to St. Marks after Salvatore's death is practically a death wish. The Leone Family is armed with several weapons, including the dreaded shotgun. They can easily melt a player or their vehicle (if it's not bulletproof).

Later gangs pale in comparison in terms of how dangerous the Leone Family are. GTA 4's Lost MC is a joke by comparison, as are other popular gangs like the Ballas in GTA San Andreas.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

