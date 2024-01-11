5 best GTA Online vehicles to buy after the latest update (January 11 to 17, 2024)

GTA Online has just got a new weekly update, and this means that it's time to go shopping. This title has several vehicles that players should try to get this week, (January 11-17), including ones that aren't available to purchase normally. Rockstar has also released a new drip feed ride as part of the Chop Shop DLC, the latest content update for this game released in December 2023.

This article lists the most desirable GTA Online vehicles to purchase this week and explains why players should get them. It'll mention the newly released car, one of the automobiles from the latest DLC, a removed ride that will only be available for buying this week, and even a motorcycle. Players should note that although two newer cars may be a bit pricey, the others are relatively inexpensive.

Note: The article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

5 vehicles GTA Online players should buy after latest weekly update

1) Albany Cavalcade XL

The Albany Cavalcade XL is the latest drip feed car to be added to GTA Online as part of the Chop Shop update. The Cavalcade lineup of vehicles are all based on different variants of the Escalade, and this latest model is mostly inspired by the 2023 Cadillac Escalade-V. It's a beautiful four-door luxury SUV that many players were able to acquire early with a trick.

It costs $1,665,000 from Southern San Andreas Super Auto and comes with a decent number of customization options. The performance isn't anything extraordinary, and for the price, there are much better options. However, when it comes to the aesthetics, it's hard to find an SUV in GTA Online as stunning as the Cavalcade XL. This makes it a must-have for any car collector.

2) Fathom FR36

The Fathom FR36 is heavily inspired by the third-generation Infiniti G35 (V35). It's a fine tuner vehicle that can also be equipped with the drift tuning modification at the LS Car Meet. This is one of only three automobiles in-game that are based on Infiniti cars, which makes it all the more desirable to collectors.

The FR36 is one of the latest vehicles to be added alongside the GTA Online Chop Shop update and is even featured in one of the Salvage Yard robberies. It's one of the best cars for drifting, as it doesn't spin out quite easily and offers decent performance. It usually costs $1,610,000 at Southern SA Super Autos but is currently available at Luxury Autos.

3) Dinka Jester

The Jester is one of countless cars that Rockstar removed from GTA Online with the infamous San Andreas Mercenaries update in 2023. It's a 2-door automobile that falls in the sports category and is based on the 2015 Honda/Acura NSX. It has a decent top speed and acceleration. However, the best thing about this car is its handling, and the vehicle is extremely responsive even on wet surfaces.

It used to cost $240,000 before Rockstar made it unavailable for purchase, but players can get it this week at the LS Car Meet. On the other hand, the Racecar variant of this ride — which offers slightly better performance and comes with a unique livery — is still unavailable.

4) Western Wolfsbane

The Wolfsbane is a cruiser motorcycle first introduced in The Lost and Damned (TLAD), the first GTA 4 expansion. It was added to Grand Theft Auto Online with the Bikers update but was also removed with the San Andreas Mercenaries path. In terms of performance, the Wolfsbane is almost identical to its TLAD counterpart, except that it has a worse turning radius.

GTA Online doesn't have many motorcycles compared to cars, and removing them has made the list even smaller. As such, every bike collector should acquire this two-wheeler as soon as possible before the weekly event ends. This ride used to be priced at $95,000, and it's currently on sale at Simeon's Premium Deluxe Motorsport.

5) Invetero Coquette BlackFin

The Coquette BlackFin is a classic sports car based on the Chevrolet Corvette C1 Hardtop. This is one of two classic Coquettes in GTA Online and doesn't resemble the iconic aerodynamic Corvette design found in its later models. The Coquette BlackFin handles exceptionally well for a muscle car in GTA Online and has decent speed as well as acceleration. However, naturally, it doesn't compare with the newer muscles.

This ride's main draw is its unique look, and just like the previous two cars on this list, it was also removed from the game. Thankfully, players can purchase it from Simeon's this week at a 30% discount, which brings its price down to $486,500.

