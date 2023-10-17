5 of the best vehicles to buy in GTA Online this week (Oct 17-19)

GTA Online has a robust variety of vehicles in 2023, with each one of them offering a unique driving experience to players. While some rides are equipped with machine guns, others are manufactured solely for racing.

The latest Halloween 2023 update gives massive discounts on some of the best automobiles the game has to offer, from the likes of Vapid, Karin, Grotti, Annis, and Mammoth.

Naturally, with so many vehicles, one can easily get confused about where to invest. That being said, this article shares five of the best automobiles one can buy in GTA Online this week till 2 am PT, October 19, 2023.

From Penaud La Coureuse to Vapid FMJ, here are the best GTA Online vehicles to get this week

1) La Coureuse

Manufacturer – Penaud

Vehicle Class – Sports

The Penaud La Coureuse is one of the newest additions to the growing catalog of GTA Online vehicles. The 2-door civilian electric hatchback is heavily based on the Renault R5 Turbo 3E 2022, with some design cues taken from Legend Automobiles Turbo 3.

Aside from an impressive top speed of 142.50 mph (229.33 km/h) with HSW upgrades, the vehicle is also compatible with Imani Tech equipment such as a Missile Lock-On Jammer. This combination makes it one of the best vehicles in GTA Online in 2023.

Players can get the La Coureuse from Legendary Motorsport for $1,990,000.

2) Peyote Gasser

Manufacturer – Vapid

Vehicle Class – Muscle

The Vapid Peyote Gasser is a modified 2-seater muscle car featured in Grand Theft Auto Online. The design of this old-school-looking vehicle is derived from 1st generation Ford Thunderbird and 1955 Ford Thunderbird Gasser.

On the performance side, the Peyote Gasser has a single-cam V8 engine with a 5-speed transmission. This gives it excellent acceleration to reach a decent top speed of 118 mph (189.90 km/h).

Even though it is one of the removed vehicles from GTA Online, Rockstar has made it available from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for a 40% discounted price of $483,000 as of this writing.

3) GT500

Manufacturer – Grotti

Vehicle Class – Sports Classics

The Grotti GT500 is one of the fastest sports classic cars in GTA Online. The 2-seater Berlinetta-style vehicle is inspired by the real-life Ferrari 250 GT SWB and BMW 507.

The GT500 is powered by a carburetor-fitted single-cam V8 engine coupled to a 5-speed gearbox in a RWD layout. According to Broughy1322, the vehicle can reach a top speed of 110.75 mph (178.23 km/h) and complete one lap at 110.75 mph (178.23 km/h).

While the performance may not be as stunning as other rides on the list, it’s still the best-looking classic car for collectors to own.

The GT500 is currently available from Legendary Motorsport at a 40% discounted price of $471,000.

4) Ratel

Manufacturer – Vapid

Vehicle Class – Off-Road

The Vapid Ratel is also one of the newest cars in GTA Online that has been added as part of the San Andreas Mercenaries update. The design of this off-road vehicle is based on Brenthel Industries Class 1 Buggy.

The in-game files suggest that the Vapid Ratel runs on a single-cam V8 engine coupled to a 4-speed gearbox in an RWD layout. Being an off-roader, it can reach a decent top speed of 113.00 mph (181.86 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:05.984.

The Ratel can be purchased from Southern San Andreas Super Autos at a 20% discounted price of $1,498,400.

5) FMJ

Manufacturer – Vapid

Vehicle Class – Super

The Vapid FMJ is a supercar featured in the game since 2016’s Further Adventures in Finance and Felony update. This modern-looking vehicle seems to be inspired by the real-life 2017 Ford GT.

On the performance front, a twin-cam V8 engine helps it to reach a staggering top speed of 125.00 mph (201.17 km/h), making it one of the fastest cars in GTA Online without HSW upgrades. Players can rely on it for races due to its excellent performance.

The FMJ can be purchased from Simeon’s showroom at a 40% discounted price of $1,050,000.

With all the GTA 6 trailer leaks surfacing online, it seems like the best time to celebrate Halloween with new vehicles.

