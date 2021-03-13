Big Smoke's betrayal in GTA San Andreas has gone down in video game history as one of the most gut-wrenching twists of all time.

Guilty hearts have a subtle, almost unconscious, way of letting things slip. Big Smoke, too, let his facade slip quite a few times in the game. The only reason Carl Johnson and GTA San Andreas players didn't see Big Smoke for what he was is due to the complex nature of the featured cutscenes and missions.

The plot is so action-packed that players naturally tended to slip past the subtle foreshadowing that preceded heart-stopping twists like Big Smoke's betrayal.

5 early signs that foreshadowed Big Smoke's betrayal in GTA San Andreas

#5 - The Ballas going easy on Big Smoke and his pal

The opening mission throws players right into the chaotic world of GTA San Andreas. It's a place where blood-thirsty enemies will creep up on the protagonists out of nowhere.

In this scene, Carl Johnson, Sweet, Big Smoke, and Ryder are chased by the Ballas, the gang Big Smoke will later betray Grove Street Families for. The gang gets on bikes and tries to outrun the Ballas, who, interestingly enough, only target Sweet and his beaten brother, Carl Johnson.

The Ballas never shoot at Ryder or Big Smoke. They don't even target them for the sake of the big scheme.

This scene, right at the start, foreshadows Big Smoke's betrayal in GTA San Andreas. It's easy to miss out on this detail, especially when players are frantically trying to grasp what's happening.

#2 - Changing the subject

For someone who fooled the most notorious street gang in GTA San Andreas, Big smoke is a terrible liar.

When Carl Johnson goes to Sweet's place, he walks in on a full-blown argument between Big Smoke and Sweet. Big Smoke says, "Respect has to be earned, Sweet - just like money," to which Sweet retorts, "So what you saying? You don't respect me?"

Instead of answering the question, Big Smoke stutters incoherently and then changes the subject, saying he's hungry and they should all go grab a bite.

#3 - Moving into Ballas Territory

Image via GTA WIki

Big Smoke moving into Ballas Territory when he's got a perfectly good place at Groove Street is one of the most dubious actions in GTA San Andreas.

When Carl Johnson asks him why he moved into enemy territory, he's shown to have been caught off guard. He gives a vague answer that makes little sense, given that he's an important member of the Groove Street Families.

"Man, got some money from my aunt. I mean, it's a nice place and all."

The reason Big Smoke moved into Ballas Territory is simple. He wanted to be close to his criminal buddies, especially Frank Tenpenny. Had Big Smoke been seen hanging out with Tenpenny at his place in Groove Street, it would have been a lot harder for Carl Johnson and Sweet to trust his fickle tales and fragmented lies.

#2 - Big Smoke acting all mushy with CJ

Sweet is good. Extra sweet is bad.

Carl Johnson was rejected by everyone in GTA San Andreas, even his brother, Sweet. He blamed him for his younger brother's death but not Big Smoke, who acts as if Carl Johnson hadn't been gone for five years.

If players paid GTA San Andreas another visit, they would notice how Big Smoke is always way too friendly with CJ. It's as though he's afraid CJ will see right through him if he doesn't make him feel special all the time.

#5 - C.R.A.S.H is seen multiple times at Big Smoke's place

Image via Carl Johnson, Youtube

This is, perhaps, the biggest hint that foreshadowed Big Smoke's betrayal in GTA San Andreas.

C.R.A.S.H, the Los Santos police department, is always over at Big Smoke's place. When CJ asks what the 'Punk-a*s police' is doing there, Big Smoke says, "Those nosey motherf*ckers won't leave me alone! Think I'm Mr.Big or something."