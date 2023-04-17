GTA Vice City Definitive Edition brings the same classic Miami vibes for the newer generation of consoles, and Rockstar Games made sure that the legacy of cheat codes carries on. The title offers a plethora of cheats for gamers not only to have fun but also to take advantage of them. Now this doesn’t mean that all such hacks are helpful, and players must know which ones are the most useful among them.

With that being said, this article will share five essential cheats for GTA Vice City Definitive Edition that every player must know. It will also guide them on how to activate them depending on the platform they play the game on.

5 essential GTA Vice City Definitive Edition cheats (2023)

5) Replenish player health

PC: ASPIRINE

PlayStation: R1, R2, L1, Circle (O), d-pad Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up

Switch: R, ZR, L, A, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up (d-pad)

Xbox: RB, RT, LB, B, d-pad Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up

Health is an integral part of GTA Vice City gameplay and every Definitive Edition player must not let it deplete no matter the situation. This is why this cheat code is very important for anyone who wants to build a criminal empire with Tommy Vercetti and complete all missions with ease.

The cheat can be used anytime, anywhere and if used while driving a vehicle will also fix its tires automatically.

4) Replenish the player armor

PC: PRECIOUSPROTECTION

PlayStation: R1, R2, L1, Cross (X), d-pad Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up

Switch: R, ZR, L, B, d-pad Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up

Xbox: RB, RT, LB, A, d-pad Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up

GTA Vice City players can protect the protagonist’s health by making him wear armor. This cheat code is essential for all Definite Edition players as it provides an extra layer of protection for the character.

Even some of the most difficult missions may seem easy once equipping full armor on top of full health, making Tommy Vercetti a force to be reckoned with.

3) Remove all wanted levels at once

PC: LEAVEMEALONE

PlayStation: R1, R1, Circle (O), R2, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Down

Switch: R, R, A, ZR, d-pad Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Down

Xbox: RB, RB, B, RT, d-pad Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Down

Grand Theft Auto Vice City is filled with a lot of chaotic moments; however, committing crimes has consequences in the game too. Like the classic, the Definitive Edition players receive Wanted Level stars that depict the attention of the police on them.

Law enforcement will try everything in their power to stop gamers, which is where this cheat code comes in handy. It removes all Wanted Levels at once and makes the police forget about all of their crimes.

2) Weapon Set 3 (Advanced)

PC: NUTTERTOOLS

PlayStation: R1, R2, L1, R2, d-pad Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Down, Down

Switch: R, ZR, L, ZR, Left (d-pad), Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Down, Down

Xbox: RB, RT, LB, RT, d-pad Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Down, Down

GTA Vice City Definitive Edition gives a plethora of weapons that gamers can find in the open world or purchase from Ammu-Nation. However, it might not be feasible to collect all powerful weapons at once. This cheat code gives gamers instant access to such tools whenever they need them, including:

Chainsaw

.308 Sniper Rifle

Grenades

.357 Revolver

MP5 SMG

M4 Assault Rifle

S.P.A.S. 12 Shotgun

Minigun

1) Rhino Tank

PC: PANZER

PlayStation: Circle (x2), L1, Circle (x3), L1, L2, R1, Triangle, Circle (O), Triangle

Switch: A, A, L, (x3) A, L, ZL, R, Cross, A, Cross

Xbox: B, B, LB, B, B (x2), LB, LT, RB, Y, B, Y

Vehicles are an equally important aspect of GTA Vice City Definitive Edition gameplay like everything else mentioned on the list. Some missions can become very difficult if players don’t have a vehicle that can help them. That’s exactly where Rhino Tank comes in as the cheat code spawns it in front of them in an instant.

This powerful tank can annihilate enemies while protecting players from heavy firepower, making it the perfect kill machine in the game.

While the upcoming GTA 6 is heavily rumored to be set in Vice City, it's the best time for players to revisit the Definitive Edition once again.

