5 reasons to own Dinka Kanjo SJ in GTA Online in 2023

The Dinka Kanjo SJ is this week's Diamond Casino Podium Car in Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online, and players will have a chance of winning this ride through November 22, 2023, by spinning The Lucky Wheel. However, it can only be spun once every 24 hours with just a 1 in 20 chance of getting the Podium Car. Players who fail to win the Kanjo SJ for free can consider buying it for full price.

The car offers decent performance, lots of interesting customization options, is linked to a popular movie franchise, and doesn't cost much in the game. With that said, let's take a closer look at five reasons to own a Dinka Kanjo SJ in GTA Online in 2023.

Dinka Kanjo SJ in GTA Online: Affordability and four other reasons to own the car in 2023

1) Decent performance

The Dinka Kanjo SJ debuted back in September 2022 under the Criminal Enterprises update. While it isn't one of the fastest cars in GTA Online, it is still capable of moving quickly, and most players shouldn't face many problems in keeping it under control.

Here are its performance ratings assigned by Rockstar Games:

Speed - 76.65

- 76.65 Acceleration - 78.75

- 78.75 Brakes - 15.00

- 15.00 Handling - 60.45

As per Broughy1322's performance tests, Kanjo SJ's top speed is 107.25 mph (172.60 km/h), and it can record a lap time of 1:12.322, both of which are pretty decent and make it worth adding to one's collection. Some also want the Kanjo SJ to return in the next game, which they hope is as memorable as GTA San Andreas.

2) Drifts well

The Dinka Kanjo SJ is one of the Coupes and Tuner Cars in GTA Online. Most Tuner Cars are good at drifting, and this ride is, luckily, one of them. Players should be able to perform smooth and controlled drifts with the Kanjo SJ despite its Front-Wheel-Drive layout.

Equipping it with Low Grip Tires from the LS Car Meet can further enhance its drifting ability. This tire modification doesn't cost much, but players must have an LS Car Meet membership to access its benefits. The membership fee is $50,000, which can be recovered rather easily by completing some in-game jobs.

3) Affordability

Dinka Kanjo SJ's page on Southern San Andreas Super Autos. (Image via YouTube/Digital Car Addict)

The Dinka Kanjo SJ is available on the Southern San Andreas Super Autos website for $1,370,000. Although earning a million dollars in GTA Online can take time, this price tag can be considered somewhat reasonable, taking the car's performance into account.

That said, players can unlock Kanjo SJ's Trade Price of $1,027,500, making it even more affordable, by leveling up at the LS Car Meet. The Trace Price of a random Tuner Car gets unlocked after every five level-ups at the LS Car Meet, so they will have to check for it a few times.

4) The Fast and The Furious connection

The Dinka Kanjo SJ is based on the Honda Civic Coupe Gen V. It was featured in a truck heist scene in the popular Hollywood film The Fast and The Furious. The GTA variant can also be rendered very screen-accurate via customization. Hence, the Kanjo SJ can be a great addition to the car collections of fans of the film.

The game also features several heists, and the latest GTA Online weekly update has introduced bonuses related to the Doomsday Heist through November 22, 2023. Money earned through this heist can certainly help in affording a Kanjo SJ.

5) Lots of customization options

There are many interesting customization options for the Dinka Kanjo SJ apart from the ones that make it resemble its movie counterpart. Rockstar has made 27 customization categories available for this week's GTA Online Podium Car.

These include front and rear bumpers, air filters, engine covers, strut braces, hood catches, liveries, splitters, side panels, and many more besides standard armor, engine, and brake upgrades. The cost of completely upgrading the Dinka Kanjo SJ is around $606,975.

