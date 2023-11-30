5 reasons to own Dinka Sugoi in GTA Online in 2023

With the new Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online weekly update underway, players can find the Dinka Sugoi on the Diamond Casino Podium. The vehicle that debuted under the Diamond Casino Heist update will be on the Podium through December 11, 2023. The chances of winning a Podium Vehicle, however, are low, so those interested can buy it from Southern San Andreas Super Autos.

The car performs well, has room for modifications, and has many other attributes that make it a solid pick. With that said, let's look at five reasons to own a Dinka Sugoi in GTA Online in 2023.

Dinka Sugoi in GTA Online: Sleek design and four other reasons to own the car in 2023

1) Sleek design

Dinka Sugoi is Rockstar Games' iteration of the Honda Civic Type R FK8. The in-game car and its real-life counterpart have many visual similarities and are barely distinguishable. Sugoi's front end features grilles and narrow horizontal headlights with a wide intake on the bonnet. Its sides have a clean look, with an exit vent positioned right behind the front wheels.

The rear end boasts a lip spoiler and modernized tail lights with an exit vent below each side. Sugoi's interior is quite luxurious, contributing to its sleek design. All of these factors make it capable of adding value to any player's vehicular collection in GTA Online.

2) Good top speed

Speed is a highly prioritized factor when buying cars in GTA Online. A fast vehicle can be a great asset for missions and multiplayer races, both of which help in making money. As far as the Dinka Sugoi is concerned, it can hit a top speed of 119.25 mph (191.91 km/h), according to performance tests by Broughy1322, a reputed Grand Theft Auto YouTuber.

This is a pretty good statistic and is, in fact, at par with the sought-after supercar, Ocelot Virtue. Additionally, Rockstar Games' rating for Sugoi's handling is 100, meaning that players should be able to keep it under control even at high speeds.

3) Reasonable price tag

Dinka Sugoi's page on Southern San Andreas Super Autos. (Image via YouTube/Digital Car Addict)

The Dinka Sugoi is available for purchase on Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $1,224,000. This is a decent price tag considering its performance since worse rides costing much more are common in the game. Having said that, it can also be purchased for its $918,000 Trade Price.

This is a pretty good deal, and players will make a lot of money in the process as well. There is also a chance to acquire it for free through December 11, 2023, since it is the current weekly update's GTA Online Podium Vehicle.

4) Liveries

The Dinka Sugoi has 11 liveries in GTA Online. All are unique and very affordable. Applying them can elevate the car's cosmetic appeal but there is also a blank livery option for those preferring a simple look. Following is a list of all Dinka Sugoi liveries and their respective costs:

None - $11,400

- $11,400 Red Stripes - $18,240

- $18,240 Checker Stripes - $19,380

- $19,380 Sugoi Stripes - $20,520

- $20,520 Wave - $21,660

- $21,660 Racer 23 - $22,800

- $22,800 Racer 29 - $23,370

- $23,370 Racer 99 - $23,939

- $23,939 Jackal Racing - $24,510

- $24,510 Wasabi Kitty - $25,080

- $25,080 Red Warrior - $25,650

There are other customization options available for the Sugoi as well, with an estimated cost of $391,800 for upgrading it completely.

5) Four seats

Four players can sit inside the Dinka Sugoi. (Image via GTA Wiki)

There are many GTA Online missions that one can play with friends. In such cases, Dinka Sugoi's ability to seat four players can be a great asset, especially in quests involving up to four participants.

The GTA Online Winter Update 2023 is set to release in December, and if it adds new missions of this nature, this car might prove quite useful for them. Therefore, players should definitely own a Dinka Sugoi in 2023 if they can afford it.

