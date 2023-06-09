5 reasons to be excited about GTA Online's The Vinewood Car Club

GTA+ subscribers are getting a new feature to use in GTA Online: The Vinewood Car Club. They will be able to claim their free vehicle here, and test drive several new rides, too. Another big selling point is that additional discounts will be exclusive here. Anybody who pays for GTA+ will essentially get an extra gameplay feature without much work.

Note that GTA+ is exclusive to GTA Online players on the PS5 and the Xbox Series X|S. Anybody interested in The Vinewood Car Club and its associated features cannot use them on the PS4, Xbox One, or PC. It's also worth mentioning that several players will understandably hate a new gameplay mechanic tied to microtransactions, but this article will look at the bright side of things.

The new feature will be launched on June 13, 2023.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

5 things to look forward to in GTA Online's brand new The Vinewood Car Club

1) More value for GTA+

GTA+ is clearly a successful service, meaning many players will inevitably appreciate new features attached to it (Image via Rockstar Games)

If you already pay for GTA+, then having an additional new feature at no cost is a wonderful thing. It's essentially more value for your money. In this case, GTA Online members who pay for this service can attend The Vinewood Car Club, which is exclusive to this subscription.

The following entries in this article are examples of how GTA+ became a little bit more worthwhile than before. Let's start with the more juicy discounts that some players might enjoy.

2) 20% discounts or more

It will be interesting to see what's available on discount (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar Games explicitly states the following for GTA Online players who happen to be GTA+ subscribers:

"...a new location for members of The Vinewood Club where you'll have access to a curated stock of distinct vehicles to test drive, order to your location and use while in Freemode, and purchase at an exclusive discount of 20% or more."

It's currently unknown what types of cars will be available at this location. What is known is that subscribers can get a discount of 20% or more, which means some rides could potentially be on sale for 30~40% off.

3) More test drives

An example of a car that a player could test drive (Image via Rockstar Games)

The previous quote in this article also references how players can get more cars to test drive in The Vinewood Car Club. Rockstar Games states "distinct vehicles," so it will likely be different from what GTA Online fans can try out in the LS Car Meet or Simeon's car shop.

Having more vehicles to test drive is always a good thing. Several of this game's cars tend to cost over a million dollars, and there's never a guarantee that they'll vibe with the player. Hence, trying them out first would at least give them a reason to buy such rides.

4) New players can use the test drives for convenience

Another official screenshot tied to The Vinewood Car Club (Image via Rockstar Games)

New players aren't likely to have many good vehicles for getting around GTA Online's huge map. In that case, any beginners who are subscribed to GTA+ can make use of the aforementioned test drives, particularly via the Interaction Menu option.

Rockstar Games implies that players can drive the cars anywhere in Freemode. If The Vinewood Car Club is offering anything good during its rotation, then that would be even better for newcomes in desperate need of good rides.

Don't forget that you can claim your free vehicle at The Vinewood Car Club.

5) Launches with San Andreas Mercenaries

Even people who don't care about GTA+ will appreciate the new update (Image via Rockstar Games)

The new GTA+ benefits, which include The Vinewood Car Club, launch on the same day as GTA Online's San Andreas Mercenaries update. That basically gives subscribers more to look forward to since they will have plenty of new content to enjoy.

That also means that some of the new vehicles from San Andreas Mercenaries can theoretically show up in The Vinewood Car Club with the aforementioned discounts.

