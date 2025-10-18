5 reasons why GTA 6 needs the driving physics from GTA 4

GTA 6 is expected to feature a vast variety of cars, bikes, boats, airplanes, and more. The game is rumored to be one of the most realistic titles of all time, featuring sim-cade driving physics. In GTA 5, Rockstar Games made the vehicles feel a bit too unrealistic and arcadey. Many fans in the community praised and preferred GTA 4's heavy and realistic car physics over GTA 5's.

Hence, GTA 4's driving physics should be implemented in GTA 6 for several reasons.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

5 reasons why GTA 4's driving physics should be implemented in GTA 6

1) Heavy-feeling cars will feel more realistic

GTA 4's vehicles have that realistic heft to them (Image via Resetera/gabdeg)

GTA 4 is renowned for its realistic driving and vehicle physics, with vehicles feeling a lot heavier than GTA 5's. Because of this heft, players' driving styles become massively different. They will need to focus on braking a lot more, and also take a corner with caution.

Hence, GTA 4's driving physics featuring heavy cars should be implemented in GTA 6. The cars should feel heavier and more substantial.

2) More distinct differences between car classes

Different car classes felt vastly different (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki)

In GTA 5, there was not much difference between different car classes, especially in terms of handling and braking. For example, a fast luxury sedan will almost feel like a sports car or even a supercar. This is not the case in GTA 4 as different car classes have distinct physics to set them apart. Even a tuned sedan would still feel slightly sluggish, while a base sports car will feel a lot more snappy.

This clear distinction between car classes should be more pronounced in GTA 6. This will urge players to select cars for missions more consciously.

3) Pronounced soft-body physics resulting in realistic crashes

Car crashes will feel better with GTA 4's soft-body physics (Image via Reddit/Kvazimods)

When players crashed in GTA 4, their car suffered quite a lot because of more pronounced crash physics. The car's speed and the impact of the crash felt realistic since the car's body would get a massive dent or simply break off. On the other hand, GTA 5 toned down the soft-car part physics, preventing car deformations even after heavy crashes.

Hence, GTA 6 should have a more detailed vehicle model physics, like in GTA 4. This would make crashes more logical as the body parts would bend or break more often.

4) Enhanced driving physics could make GTA 6's world more immersive

Driving realistic cars will make players feel more connected to the world (Image via Resetera/gabdeg)

When driving a vehicle feels more lifelike, players will have a better time connecting with the game's world around them. In GTA 4, the cars being heavy and realistic tied perfectly with the dark and gritty storyline and the city's atmosphere.

This unique connection between driving physics and the game's overall environment and story should also be depicted in GTA 6. It will make the game feel less arcadey and more real.

5) Speeding and car chases will feel more intense

Speeding and car chases will feel more intense because of realistic physics (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki)

Since GTA 4 had heavier cars and more realistic driving physics, speeding in the game and fast car chases felt more intense and thrilling. Players knew the consequences of crashing or losing control of the car since they knew how realistic the physics were. In GTA 5, most cars were quite light and had unrealistic braking power, making speeding dull and predictable.

Hence, Rockstar's next Grand Theft Auto game should implement GTA 4's driving and car physics to make police chases, races, and general speeding a lot more fun.

