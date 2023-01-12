5 things GTA Vice City fans want to see in GTA 6 since the major leaks

The major GTA 6 leaks already confirmed that the game will be taking place in Vice City. However, GTA Vice City fans would still love to know more. No significant leaks have happened for GTA 6 since the mega-leak of September 18, 2022, meaning the game is still largely shrouded in mystery.

It doesn't help that there are no official announcements to appease gamers wanting to know more about the title. Until further leaks or news arrive, it's worth looking back on some popular GTA Vice City locations, characters, and music that would be nice to see in GTA 6.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Five things that GTA Vice City fans would love to see in GTA 6

1) More familiar locations

One leak shows a much better version of this area (Image via Rockstar Games)

Although we cannot show the actual GTA 6 leaks, it is worth noting that a few screenshots from the mega-leak do pertain to this subject. More specifically, there is a screenshot of Lucia standing in an area similar to Tommy Vercetti in the above image.

Naturally, the next game's version of the location looks much better than its 2002 counterpart. The Definitive Edition didn't do too much to modernize this classic location, but seeing other areas in full HD with AAA graphics would be wonderful for GTA Vice City fans.

2) A much more expansive Vice City

GTA Vice City takes place in a really small map compared to later games (Image via GTA Forums))

Assuming the current GTA 6 leaks are accurate, it would be logical to believe that the game will be much bigger than GTA Vice City. One notable flaw in the latter game compared to modern titles is that its world map is relatively small.

A small world doesn't offer many opportunities for exploration. Visiting the city over 20 years after the original game's release would inevitably mean that a lot has changed. Although seeing some nostalgic spots would be nice, it would also be interesting to see what else can be found in a much bigger game world.

3) 80s-esque Music

Jon Palmieri @speed_visions The massive GTA 6 leaks are a product of keeping a fanbase in the dark for 9 YEARS on what's next for the franchise.



That being said, seeing the game at about 75% is exciting as hell. Hope there is fan service done for old vehicles, weapons, music, etc from Vice City. The massive GTA 6 leaks are a product of keeping a fanbase in the dark for 9 YEARS on what's next for the franchise. That being said, seeing the game at about 75% is exciting as hell. Hope there is fan service done for old vehicles, weapons, music, etc from Vice City.

One thing that many gamers loved about GTA Vice City was its soundtrack. The music in the game was a classic homage to the 80s, and many players ended up jamming to it for hours on end. Some fans even believe this game had the best soundtrack in the entire series.

Unfortunately, for fans of 80s tunes, most of the later games in the franchise would have completely different musical styles. The titles that did have some classic 80s songs would usually put them in a single radio station rather than in every radio station. GTA Vice City Stories is obviously an exception to that norm.

Fans of 80s music are hoping that GTA 6 includes some great songs that they normally would never hear in other Grand Theft Auto games. On a related note, a few people even hope there is synthwave music in the next title since the genre has an 80s feel despite being relatively new.

4) References to familiar characters

MR MUAZ @MuazQamar16

Rockstar Games will add Tommy Vercetti memorial billboard in Vice City if GTA 6 take place in Vice City

And Tommy Vercetti picture will be seen every where in GTA 6 as a honor to Tommy Vercetti 🥺

What do you think about this In my other opinionRockstar Games will add Tommy Vercetti memorial billboard in Vice City if GTA 6 take place in Vice CityAnd Tommy Vercetti picture will be seen every where in GTA 6 as a honor to Tommy Vercetti 🥺What do you think about this In my other opinionRockstar Games will add Tommy Vercetti memorial billboard in Vice City if GTA 6 take place in Vice CityAnd Tommy Vercetti picture will be seen every where in GTA 6 as a honor to Tommy Vercetti 🥺😥😢What do you think about this https://t.co/KLkA2E1ws9

Some players would love to get a little bit of fanservice by seeing familiar GTA Vice City characters in GTA 6. That said, the former game takes place in the 3D Universe, and the latter would presumably occur in the HD Universe. This means the canon timeline of events between the two is not the same.

Nonetheless, some fans are hoping that the next Grand Theft Auto game includes some references to fan favorite characters. Honoring Tommy Vercetti would be an obvious choice, especially since Rockstar Games gave their respects to his voice actor (Ray Liotta) on the day he died.

5) A familiar logo

This entry is a more meta example of something that fans are expecting to see in GTA 6. In this case, many players are hoping that the new game uses the 'Vi' from GTA Vice City's logo for the next game in the series. The tweet above is an example of this, but with the Los Santos Drug Wars rabbit's colors to change things up a bit.

Rockstar Games had yet to reveal GTA 6 by the time this article was written. No specific gameplay details about the game are known apart from what was discovered in the mega-leak in September 2022.

