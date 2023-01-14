5 things to purchase from GTA Online Gun Van

The much anticipated Gun Van has finally arrived in GTA Online as one of the latest additions to the game. Rockstar Games released the mobile unit on January 12, 2023, as part of the Los Santos Drug Wars update.

It is a store on wheels that changes its location daily in the game. While the van itself is a unique addition, the developers have included several new and unique weapons. Players can visit the Gun Van and purchase them right from the location.

Although the offerings are cheaper than at Ammu-Nation Stores, not all weapons are worth purchasing. For the benefit of players, this article lists five items that players should purchase from the Gun Van in GTA Online.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions. The listings are not in any order.

Baseball bat and four other valuable things to purchase from Gun Van in GTA Online

1) Railgun

Railgun is the first and most important thing to buy from the van. The Coil Railgun is one of the most recent weapons added to GTA Online, and it quickly became the talk of the town. It is an experimental, military-grade, futuristic weapon capable of destroying many in-game elements with a single shot.

The Gun Van is the only place where GTA Online players can purchase the Railgun and the ammo. The weapon has a capacity of 20 rounds of ammo and must be reloaded after each shot. While cops and NPCs can be killed with a single shot, other players require up to two shots to take them down.

The Railgun typically costs $730,000, but players can purchase it from the Gun Van for a discounted price of $657,000.

2) Molotov Cocktails

Molotov Cocktails are one of the most versatile throwable weapons in Grand Theft Auto Online. Although not as powerful or destructible as grenades, sticky bombs, proximity mines, or pipe bombs, Molotovs can deal significant damage when used correctly.

Despite dealing low damage, Molotov Cocktails are a must-have item from the Gun Van because it is the only place players can purchase these. They are not sold in any Ammu-Nation Store or armory. Although they are occasionally provided by Merryweather Security services when requested, there is no guarantee of receiving one.

Each unit costs $170, and each player can have up to 25 in their arsenal.

3) Heavy Sniper

The Vom Feuer Heavy Sniper is a semi-automatic sniper rifle that is also one of the most beneficial tactical weapons in GTA Online. It has the second-highest damage rate of any bullet weapon in the game and can kill players ranked up to 99 with a single shot.

However, its most practical application is taking down pesky griefers on Oppressor MK 2 and other enemy players on aircraft. As a sniper, it has a more extended range and a higher damage capacity, allowing it to take out players in one to two shots.

While the Ammu-Nation Store sells the weapon for $38,150, it is available on the Gun Van for $34,335.

4) Baseball Bat

The Baseball Bat is a free armament that can be obtained from the Gun Van in GTA Online. It is a melee weapon that can be useful in certain hand-to-hand combat situations. It can also destroy small targets and vandalize objects for fun.

Although not useful in combat situations, players can keep the Baseball Bat in their arsenal as an emergency tool.

5) Body Armor

Body Armor is one of the most valuable defense equipment in GTA Online. Body Armor protects players from unwanted damage or accidental deaths, whether in missions or free-roaming.

The Gun Van offers a discount on each type of Body Armor. GTA Online players can purchase Super Heavy Armor for $400, Heavy Armor for $320, Standard Armor for $240, Light Armor for $160, and Super Light Armor for $80 each.

