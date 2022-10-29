All final UFO locations in GTA Online’s 2022 Halloween event

The final stage of the UFO Sightseeing event is underway in GTA Online's 2022 Halloween celebrations. Naturally, some gamers will want assistance in finding these mysterious alien aircraft. There are 14 spawns to keep in mind, and this portion of the 2022 Halloween event will last for three days.

October 31, 2022, will be the final day to participate. There are some important things to consider before doing so:

These UFOs may spawn between 7:30 PM and 6:30 AM.

You can get abducted by getting too close to them.

Taking photos of each alien spaceship will give you the Glow Believe Cap if you already photographed all previous aircraft.

The map with all the locations is present in the next section.

Where to find the final UFO locations in GTA Online (2022 Halloween event)

The final UFO locations (Image via GTAWeb.eu)

The white flying saucer icons on this map indicate where GTA Online players can find all the UFOs in the final stage of the 2022 Halloween event. All 14 locations are located in the lower half of the map, so gamers don't need to bother going to the northern side to find any of them.

Halloween weather is currently active right now, and these flying saucers will spawn far earlier than the ones in the previous stages of the event's 2022 iteration. For comparison, those aircraft spawned from 10:00 PM to 4:00 AM, whereas these new UFOs will become available between 7:30 PM and 6:30 AM.

This means you have ample time to find, photograph, and even get abducted by these alien spaceships.

UFO Boxer Shorts

Since the final stage of the 2022 Halloween event was introduced on October 29, 2022, GTA Online players can get a new piece of clothing. It's vital to mention that you do not need to have photos taken of all previous flying saucers in order to obtain this item.

You just need to approach the center of the spaceship on the ground floor. Eventually, your character will raise his arms up in the sky and look nervous before they're beamed upwards.

Afterwards, a brief transition will play and you should see the following message at the top-left corner of your screen:

"The UFO Boxer Shorts have been unlocked and added to your wardrobe."

It's that easy.

The end of the 2022 Halloween event

Relevant to this topic (Image via Rockstar Games)

On a related note, everything else associated with this season will end by next week's update. Aside from the aforementioned Sightseeing event, GTA Online players can also:

Collect Jack O' Lanterns (10 will give them the Horror Pumpkin Mask, and all 200 will award them the Horror Pumpkin Tee)

Buy the Sanctus, Lurcher, and Franken Stange before they become unavailable

Participate in various Halloween Jobs

Avoid the Cerberus

Deal with Slasher (which can even be your clone)

Use Peyote Plants to transform into animals

Take photos of GTA Online locations with the Halloween Weather for fun

Get free masks and other clothing

There is plenty of stuff to do in GTA Online, but there isn't much time left for the Halloween-related content. If a player misses out on this stuff, they will have to wait until next year for another opportunity.

