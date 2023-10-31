All ghost locations in GTA Online Ghosts Exposed for earning $250k

GTA Online Halloween 2023 festivities are nearing their end, so it is the last chance for all the players to complete any unfinished business with the paranormal spirits. This mainly includes collecting items and photographing the ghosts that appear at random places across Los Santos. But, it can be a little tough for some gamers to find these spirits.

Well, it's recommended not to lose hope, as completing this event will earn the players 250K in cash. This is a good amount of money for simply clicking pictures of the ghosts.

Since these paranormal spookies spawn at different locations and times, keeping a tab on them can get tricky. Hence, this article will provide the locations of all the ghosts, allowing the players to bag the cash.

A brief description of the GTA Online Ghosts Exposed event

While the event's goal is quite simple, the timing and location of the ghosts make all the difference. The mission starts after the players receive a text from the GTA Online Ghosts Exposed community informing them about the paranormal apparitions spawning across the city.

Now, all they have to do is ride to these locations, spot the ghosts, and simply use their phone to click a picture and send it to the right contact. There are a total of ten ghosts that appear on the map. Each successful picture will get the players $20,000 and 500 RP. A bonus of $50,000 will also be awarded for completing the whole mission, making it a great way to earn money in GTA Online.

Where to find all ten ghosts during the Ghosts Exposed event?

As mentioned, the ghosts are spread across Los Santos, making it challenging to track them down during the GTA Online Halloween 2023 festivities. Below, we have a list of all these locations, along with the time when these spirits show up. Players can also refer to the map below to find the pinpoint location.

Location of all the ten ghosts that appear during the Ghosts Exposed event.

Ghost 1- Grapeseed, McKenzie Field, between 20:00 and 21:00 hours

Grapeseed, McKenzie Field, between 20:00 and 21:00 hours Ghost 2- Algonquin Boulevard in Sandy Shores between 21:00 and 22:00 hours

Algonquin Boulevard in Sandy Shores between 21:00 and 22:00 hours Ghost 3- East of Maude’s Trailer, Grapeseed between 22:00 and 23:00 hours

East of Maude’s Trailer, Grapeseed between 22:00 and 23:00 hours Ghost 4- El Gordo Lighthouse, Mount Gordo, between 23:00 and 00:00 hours

El Gordo Lighthouse, Mount Gordo, between 23:00 and 00:00 hours Ghost 5- Joshua Road, Harmony, between 01:00 and 02:00 hours

Joshua Road, Harmony, between 01:00 and 02:00 hours Ghost 6- Hill Valley Church in Great Chaparral between 02:00 - 03:00 hours

Hill Valley Church in Great Chaparral between 02:00 - 03:00 hours Ghost 7- Northeastern house at Paleto Bay between 03:00 and 04:00 hours

Northeastern house at Paleto Bay between 03:00 and 04:00 hours Ghost 8- Two Hoots Falls, Tongva Hills, between 04:00 and 05:00 hours

Two Hoots Falls, Tongva Hills, between 04:00 and 05:00 hours Ghost 9- Raton Canyon Bridge between 05:00 and 06:00 hours

Raton Canyon Bridge between 05:00 and 06:00 hours Ghost 10- Across Trevor's trailer at Sandy Shores between 00:00 to 01:00 hours

Note that the last ghost will only appear once the players have found and photographed all the other nine successfully. Once all the ghosts are captured, the GTA Online Ghosts Exposed society will send this message:

"Hey ghost hunter! Your pics have got everyone SPOOKED! They all look SO real!! Look out for the exclusive merch we sent as a thank-you. Stay living, G.E."

This is an excellent way for the players to earn an easy $250K in GTA Online while the Halloween events last. Fans are hoping to get a glimpse of similar events in the GTA 6 leaked gameplay footage as well.

