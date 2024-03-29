All GTA Online Treasure Hunt locations in 2024

The GTA Online Treasure Hunt is one of the most popular promotional activities in the multiplayer game. Rockstar Games added it in 2017 to promote the then-upcoming release of Red Dead Redemption 2. The entire activity revolves around assets from the popular open-world video game. While RDR 2 was already released in 2018, Grand Theft Auto Online players can still participate in the event in 2024 after the latest GTA Online weekly update.

There are 20 locations where you can find the GTA Online Treasure Hunt collectibles. This article mentions where you can easily find them.

Where to find the GTA Online Treasure Hunt locations in 2024

Considering you are a new player in Grand Theft Auto Online, wait for a few minutes in a lobby to receive an email from [email protected]. This will give you a hint of the first clue location. A yellow question mark will also appear on the map, indicating the beginning of the GTA Online Treasure Hunt event.

The following are all 20 locations where you can find the clues:

Del Perro Pier: Wooden pillar under the bridge. Mount Josiah/Cassidy Creek: On a rock near the Raton Canyon Bridge. Vinewood Hills: Baytree Canyon View signboard. Pacific Bluffs Graveyard: On one of the large tombstones. Tongva Hills Vineyards: On a rock under the bridge. San Chianski Mountain Range: On the highlands near the dock. Great Chaparral Church: One of the tombstones. Cassidy Creek: Trunk of a tree near the stream. Tataviam Mountains: Cave wall south of the Humane Labs. Sandy Shores/Alamo Sea: Over a rock near Marina Drive. Grand Senora Desert: Wooden cave door southwest of the Sandy Shores Airfield. San Chianski Mountain Range: Cross on top of the mountain. Los Santos Golf Club: Bridge poll of one of the ponds. Pacific Ocean: Island east of Palomino Highlands, beside a rock. Paleto Bay: Poll under the broken wooden bridge. Great Chaparral: Poll near the Abandoned Mine. Sandy Shores: Chiliad viewpoint board. Mount Chiliad: South San Andreas View point board. Tongva Hills / Two Hoots Falls: Two Hoots Falls statue. Sandy Shores: Side of rock mountains, east of Sandy Shores Airfield.

After finding all the GTA Online Treasure Hunt collectibles, you’ll get three more clues scattered in different locations. Finally, you’ll get the location of the treasure chest which contains the Double-Action Revolver. It is one of the best free-roam weapons in Grand Theft Auto Online, which is borrowed from Red Dead Redemption 2.

Acquiring the revolver starts another free-mode event in the game, which is more flexible than the GTA Online Treasure Hunt. If you headshot 50 NPCs or other players with the Double-Action Revolver, you’ll receive a one-time reward of $250,000.

This is a great money-making method for beginners in Grand Theft Auto Online, and every player must try it as soon as possible.

