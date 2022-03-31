All Signal Jammer locations in GTA Online next-gen

There are 50 Signal Jammers for GTA Online players to find (even in the next-gen port). Collectibles have been a huge part of the Grand Theft Auto series for a long time now, so it's no surprise that GTA Online has its own fair share of them.

These ones are tied to The Diamond Casino Heist, and if a player destroys all 50, they will receive the following rewards:

$50,000 as a one-time bonus

Avi Schwartzman will be available as a hacker for The Diamond Casino Heist

$100,000 ($2,000 per Signal Jammer)

50,000 RP (1,000 RP per Signal Jammer)

Avi Schwartzman takes in 10% of the cut as a hacker, and he's able to give players three minutes and 30 seconds. If the team is detected, that time will be reduced to only two minutes and 26 seconds.

Where to find all Signal Jammers in GTA Online (Next-gen)

The above interactive map from GTAWeb.eu is extremely valuable for players seeking to know every individual location. One can zoom in, zoom out, pan the map, and even click on any location to see a picture. It's a terrific resource for any GTA Online player seeking to find collectibles.

The little black icons with the antennas are what the player should be looking for in this interactive map. They're located precisely where one can find the Signal Jammers. Next-gen players are advised to use this interactive map, especially since the game doesn't make it immediately clear where to find this collectible.

Even if the player doesn't collect every single one, they will still get $2,000 per destroyed Signal Jammer. Using explosives will generally get the job done.

Alternatively, some next-gen players might find a video to be more useful when it comes to discovering all of these locations. The YouTube video contains:

Timestamps

Where it is on the map

The player destroying it

The process is repeated for all 50 locations. The whole video is 17-minutes long, although it will take players longer to find everything as they can't just skip through each location so quickly. Still, the rewards can be worth it for GTA Online players who want to earn a decent amount of cash and RP in freemode for an otherwise simple task.

After destroying every Signal Jammer in GTA Online, they should get the following text from Lester:

"You got 'em all! Avi is broadcasting, and the only thing stopping people listening is the quality of the content. I told him you might be in need of a hacker in the future (maybe for a casino job?) and he's happy to help in any way he can."

Thus, players can now use Avi Schwartzman in their Diamond Casino Heists.

