5 amazing vehicles to buy in GTA Online this week (July 16-19, 2023)

Even though Rockstar removed many automobiles from GTA Online in June, this popular multiplayer game still has a plethora of vehicles to choose from. Moreover, the latest weekly update can benefit car collectors. That is because, through July 19, 2023, they can pick up some of this title's best rides at exciting discounts. Select sets of wheels from likes of Cheval, Ocelot, Overflor, Mammoth, and Enus can be obtained at up to 40% off.

That being said, let’s learn about five amazing vehicles that are and will stay available at great discounts in GTA Online till this title's next update arrives.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

Top 5 GTA Online vehicles on discounts this week (July 16-19, 2023)

5) Mammoth Tula

The Mammoth Tula is a superb aircraft that players should invest in. It is a five-seater amphibious S/VTOL flying boat in GTA Online. It's been in the game since 2017's Smuggler’s Run update. It is based on the Kaman K-16B aircraft.

On the performance front, the Tula runs on four different turboprop engines, giving it enough power to reach an impressive top speed of 150.00 mph (241.40 km/h). Due to its VTOL and amphibious capabilities, this aircraft is considered one of the best vehicles in GTA Online.

The latest update allows players to buy it for a discounted price of $2,870,000 - $2,152,500 via Warstock Cache & Carry.

4) Enus Diety

The Enus Deity is an immensely popular vehicle, and for good reason. This four-seater luxury sedan is heavily inspired by the third-generation versions of the Bentley Flying Spur and Bentley Continental GT.

The good-looking Deity seems to be powered by a W12 engine, allowing it to reach a maximum speed of 117.50 mph (189.10 km/h). This luxury sedan is compatible with Imani-Tech upgrades, which means players can equip a Missile Lock-On Jammer and extra Armor Plating to enhance its defensive capabilities.

The latest GTA Online weekly update makes it available at 30% off, allowing interested buyers to get it for $1,291,500 - $968,625 from Legendary Motorsport.

3) Cheval Taipan

The Cheval Taipan is an interesting vehicle. It is a two-seater supercar that has taken inspiration from various real-life automobiles such as the Hennessey Venom F5, Ford GT (2nd generation), Trion Nemesis, McLaren P1, and McLaren Senna.

Under the hood, this car seems to have a pretty powerful engine that ensures it exceeds in terms of performance. Apart from offering satisfying traction when being driven at high speeds, its acceleration is also very competitive and helps the vehicle to go toe-to-toe with GTA Online's fastest cars when fully upgraded.

Players can get it for as low as $1,386,000 from Legendary Motorsport.

2) Överflöd Imorgon

A two-seater electric sports car on the list of vehicles removed from GTA Online in June, this one is famously inspired by the real-life Gumpert Nathalie and Aston Martin Vulcan.

The Imorgon is a beast. Powered by a large battery, it possesses excellent acceleration and impressive handling. The vehicle can reach a top speed of 107.25 mph (172.60 km/h) with relative ease. Players can easily take sharp corners with this ride, even at high speed, due to its high downforce.

This week, the Imorgon is purchasable at a special price of $1,299,000 from Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom.

1) Ocelot Swinger

The Ocelot Swinger is another vehicle removed from GTA Online that is available until July 19, 2023. This two-seater classic racing car is heavily based on the real-life Lucra LC470 and Jaguar XJ13.

This stylish vehicle runs on a single-cam V12 engine, giving it ample power to exceed expectations. It can reach a staggering top speed of 118.25 mph (190.30 km/h). That makes this car one of the fastest vehicles in GTA Online. It is classified as a Sports Classic car, and players can rely on this automobile for drag racing anytime.

The Swinger can be obtained from Luxury Autos Showroom for a discounted price of $545,400.

All the aforementioned vehicles are great choices for hustling in Los Santos while waiting anxiously for Grand Theft Auto 6.