"Annnnnnd his name is JOHN CENA": GTA Online fans react to an Acid Lab taking out Hydra

GTA Online is a massive open-world title with limitless potential. Rockstar Games gives players complete freedom to play in it as they see fit, which frequently results in hilarious and unusual situations.

While the game's subreddit feed is full of crazy in-game moments, a recent clip showed u/iwearshoes21 destroying a Hydra with their Acid Lab vehicle in an unexpected way.

The video quickly captured the attention of other players, making everyone question the situation's sanity. Many also shared their hilarious reactions to the incident, which made the entire thread even more entertaining.

A Reddit user named u/burtmacklin15 quoted former WWE wrestler and popular Hollywood actor John Cena's entry slogan from his wrestling days:

This article describes how u/iwearshoes21 managed to destroy the mighty jet fighter in a matter of seconds in GTA Online.

Hilarious Reddit video shows an Acid Lab blowing up a Hydra in GTA Online

On December 31, 2022, Redditor u/iwearshoes21 shared a video titled "The acid lab is a great vehicle to take out hydras" in the GTA Online subreddit. In the clip, they can be seen fleeing from the police in the MTL Brickade 6x6 with a three-star wanted level.

The player passed through the Bert's Tool Supply Co. store on the corner of Crusade Road in Strawberry, continued straight down the road, and jumped into the Los Santos Storm Drain in Las Mesa.

Meanwhile, another player named Quezt7 was already present down in the storm drain and was attempting to take off with their Mammoth Hydra. The Brickade 6x6 was tossed into the air, rolled sideways, and landed directly on the Hydra's right wing. While the Acid Lab survived the fall, the jet fighter instantly exploded, killing the pilot.

Redditors react to the GTA Online video

While the situation was funny enough, costing player Quezt7 their life and the aircraft, other GTA Online players made several comments quoting hilarious pop culture references.

Redditor u/Load-ing00070 also quoted a popular WWE dialogue involving Randy Orton:

User u/Takeiteasy04 quoted a dialog from popular WWE commentator Jim Ross:

User u/jorsh69 quoted one of the iconic dialogs of the popular fictional character Walter White aka Heisenberg from Breaking Bad:

Redditor u/YtFade2019 also joined them and made the comment more relevant to the shared video:

While the end result was evidently an accident, u/iwearshoes21 clarified that it was a planned setup that did not go as intended:

More details about the Acid Lab

The Acid Lab is a new business in GTA Online that was introduced with the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC update on December 13, 2022. It is a unique kind of mobile business set up in the back of the new MTL Brickade 6x6 truck.

The truck has one of the strongest armor in GTA Online, which also applies to the Acid Lab.

With full upgrades, the Brickade 6x6 can withstand 48 homing launcher missiles, 48 sticky bombs, 115 rounds of explosive bullets, 25 tank canons, and 11 anti-aircraft trailer missiles. The front of the truck can also be outfitted with a Large Scoop ram weapon, making it nearly unstoppable on the road.

Players can get the vehicle and the business for free from the First Dose missions. It can also be purchased directly from the in-game websites for $1,450,000.

