"Another reskin": GTA Online fans react to Rockstar's "big GTA Online update"

Rockstar Games has mentioned a "big GTA Online update" this summer in its latest newswire article, but fans have mixed feelings about it. A post by popular GTA news platform RockstarINTEL on X highlighted Rockstar's mention of this upcoming summer update.

Expand Tweet

The post has received a variety of comments from fans, with some even blowing off the announcement as an April Fools' hoax:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Others pointed out that it can't be an April Fools' joke, as Rockstar Games itself mentioned a "big GTA Online update" coming this summer:

"It’s not a April fools it’s on the new newswire post."

Expand Tweet

Some fans seemed disinterested in the news, indicated by posts like this one:

"Another reskin of the last DLC."

Expand Tweet

One particular user even seems to be hopeful of a Liberty City DLC in this upcoming update. Grand Theft Auto 5 was supposed to have a DLC that added the Liberty City map to the game (as unveiled in the source code leaks), but this never came to fruition.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, another fan hopes to see Michael in the upcoming update, who is the only GTA 5 Story Mode character that is yet to appear in Grand Theft Auto Online:

"Hope it’s Michael."

Expand Tweet

One user asked if this would be the last Grand Theft Auto Online update. This is an important question, given that Rockstar is preparing to release Grand Theft Auto VI next year.

"Could this be the last big update for GTA online we will find out."

Expand Tweet

Rockstar announced big GTA Online update in latest newswire

Expand Tweet

In today's newswire article from Rockstar Games (April 2, 2024), highlighting this month's GTA+ benefits, Rockstar has mentioned a big GTA Online update that's supposed to arrive this summer. The studio also stated that GTA+ subscribers will be getting a free supercar along with this upcoming update. The article reads:

"Plus, look out for the opportunity to secure a new bonus super car as part of your GTA+ Membership with this summer’s big GTA Online update."

Rockstar Games just released a small update on March 7, 2024—The Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update. While this brought a slew of new content for the game, it's more like a continuation of The Chop Shop DLC that was released in December 2023. This is supported by the fact that one of the vehicles released as part of The Cluckin Bell Farm Raid for GTA Online, the Gauntlet Hellfire Interceptor, was disclosed to be part of the content for The Chop Shop.

As of now, Rockstar hasn't announced anything more about the upcoming Grand Theft Auto Online DLC, so you'll have to wait until another official statement comes out.

Also Read: GTA 6 fans react to Discord's Loot Boxes video

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Do you think this might be the last GTA Online update? Yes Not really 0 votes View Discussion