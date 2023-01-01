Beginner’s guide to finding all GTA Online Snowmen locations with a map

Although the holidays are almost over, GTA Online players can still destroy all 25 snowmen to get $125K and a free outfit. If you don't know where to look, then this map should help. This isn't a permanent event either, so time is of the essence.

Rockstar Games stated the following in the December 29, 2022, Newswire article:

"Through January 11: take out The Gooch stalking the streets and receive The Gooch Mask; Hear those sleigh bells ring and destroy all 25 Snowmen collectibles to earn an extra GTA$125K and The Snowman outfit..."

Thus, GTA Online players have until January 12, 2023, to use the following map to find all 25 locations.

Map of all Snowmen locations in GTA Online

All 25 locations (Image via GTAWeb.eu)

The map above features 25 little snowmen icons. If the image is a little hard to see, then the following interactive map hyperlink should help:

These 25 collectibles are static, so players should be able to find them pretty easily. To "collect" the snowmen, you must destroy them. Using a vehicle or an explosive will get the job done quickly.

GTA Online players will get $5,000 and 1,000 RP for each one destroyed. Combining that with the $125K bonus means you should expect a grand total of $250,000 and 25,000 RP.

An example of one of these collectibles (Image via Rockstar Games)

Unsurprisingly, these collectibles are found on the ground where it's snowing. The above image shows an example of a player who found one. Similarly, the following photo will show you what you should see when you destroy one of these snowmen.

Repeat the process for the remaining 24 (Image via Rockstar Games)

All players should have received a Firework Launcher with ammo for Christmas. Likewise, all gamers would've gotten another free gift bundle featuring the same weapon and more ammo around New Year's Day. Thus, everybody should be able to have something decent to destroy these collectibles.

You will hear Sleigh Bell sound effects if you're near a Snowman, which makes finding them easier than one might expect. As long as you use the aforementioned map, you should have no trouble finding all 25 locations.

Rewards

A player wearing this special outfit (Image via Rockstar Games)

Once you destroy all 25 figures, you will receive the Snowman Outfit and the previously mentioned $250,000 and 25,000 RP. The above image contains a screenshot of a player wearing this costume. There is no other way to obtain this outfit apart from participating in this event.

Remember, January 11, 2023, is the final day of the event. January 12, 2023, is when the snowfall will end in GTA Online. Ergo, this is the end of all winter-related events, including the ability to destroy all 25 snowmen.

GTA Online players should also know that The Gooch random event will also disappear by then. If you wish to get The Gooch mask, then you must be in a lobby with at least one other player. Similarly, the Weazel Plaza Shootout is another limited-time random event, and it features the WM29 Pistol.

