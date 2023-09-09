5 of the best GTA Online vehicles worth buying (Sep 9 to Sep 13)

GTA Online’s latest weekly event started on Thursday, September 7, allowing players to grab new sets of wheels at amazing discounts. From now until September 13, 2023, one can claim up to 50% discount on select vehicles from the likes of Weeny, Vapid, Dinka, Overflod, Benefactor, MTL, and Buckingham.

However, with a variety of options to choose from, it’s often easy to get confused about which one to pick.

This article shares five of the best vehicles on discounts in GTA Online this week. The data mentioned below is based on findings by the popular analyst and creator, Broughy1322.

5 best GTA Online vehicles to buy this week (Sep 9 to Sep 13)

1) SM722

Manufacturer – Benefactor

Vehicle Class – Sports

The Benefactor SM722 is one of the best-looking and fastest cars in GTA Online. It was added last year as part of the famous The Criminal Enterprises update. Car enthusiasts can immediately recognize a strong resemblance to the 2009 Mercedes-Benz SLR Stirling Moss (Z199).

This sports car is powered by a V8 engine that gives it enough horsepower to reach a staggering top speed of 123.75 mph (199.16 km/h). The vehicle is quite easy to control despite its tendency to oversteer a bit.

This week, players can get the SM722 at a 30% discounted price of $1,480,500 from the Luxury Autos Showroom.

2) Valkyrie

Manufacturer – Buckingham

Vehicle Class – Helicopters

The Buckingham Valkyrie is a four-seater military transport helicopter added to GTA Online in 2015 as part of the Heists update. The aircraft is primarily inspired by the real-life Bell UH-1Y Venom, a variant of the American Bell UH-1 Iroquois, Huey.

Like most other helicopters in the game, the Valkyrie runs on a twin turboshaft engine; however, it has an impressive top speed of 145.00 mph (233.35 km/h). This makes it one of the fastest aircraft in GTA Online, even faster than the Buzzard.

Interested buyers can head to the Warstock Cache & Carry and get the Valkyrie at a 50% discounted price of $1,895,250 - $1,425,000.

3) Issi Rally

Manufacturer – Weeny

Vehicle Class – SUVs

The Weeny Issi Rally is a four-door compact and one of the fastest SUVs in GTA Online. Being added on February 2, 2023, as part of the Los Santos Drug Wars update, the vehicle has taken design inspiration from the Mini John Cooper Works WRC.

The Issi Rally is powered by a V8 engine too, coupled to a seven-speed gearbox. The vehicle can reach a top speed of 116.75 mph (187.89 km/h); however, you can enhance its limits by installing HSW Performance Upgrades, which allows it to reach 138.25 mph (222.49 km/h).

You can get this car at a 30% discounted price of $1,284,000 from the Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom.

4) Brickade 6x6

Manufacturer – MTL

Vehicle Class – Service

The MTL Brickade 6x6 is a commercial six-seater armored vehicle, which is also known as the mobile Acid Lab laboratory. Being the main focus of the game's First Dose missions, it immediately became popular among the community.

The Brickade 6x6’s main purpose is to serve as an Acid Lab business, and if players don’t want to grind through the Los Santos Drug Wars story, buying the vehicle at a discounted price is a viable option.

Rockstar Games is also giving double bonuses on completing Acid Lab Sell Missions, making the business worthwhile throughout the week.

Interested gamers can visit the Warstock Cache & Carry and buy the GTA Online Acid Lab at a 40% discounted price of $870,000.

5) Dominator

Manufacturer – Vapid

Vehicle Class – Muscle

The Vapid Dominator is one of the two-door muscle cars in Grand Theft Auto 5 and Grand Theft Auto Online. The vehicle's design is famously based on the Ford Mustang (5th generation).

When it comes to performance, the Dominator’s engine is based on a V8, giving it a decent horsepower to reach a top speed of 120.25 mph (193.52 km/h). While all of the Arena War variants of the Dominator are on discounts, the standard version is the best choice for classic muscle car lovers.

You can buy the Dominator at a 40% discounted price of $21,000 - $15,750 from Southern San Andreas Super Autos.

Vehicle enthusiasts can claim all aforementioned discounts and add new rides to their collection while waiting for Grand Theft Auto 6.

