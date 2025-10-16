Ghosts Exposed locations guide for GTA Online Halloween 2025

Ghost Exposed has now started this week in GTA Online Halloween 2025 (October 16 - 22). This is a seasonal collectible event where you have to photograph ghosts appearing in different locations for an hour. For every picture, you will be rewarded with $20,000, and $50,000 extra for the last ghost picture. The picture needs to be taken through their phones' Snapmatic app.

Each ghost appears for an hour in different locations, encouraging you to essentially chase them around the map. If you get too close to a ghost, it will disappear.

Here are all the ghost locations for GTA Online Halloween 2025, along with the time window during which they will be visible.

Every Ghost Exposed location for GTA Online Halloween 2025

1st ghost - 7 to 8 pm

1st ghost location (Image via GTAweb.eu)

In this location, the first ghost of the GTA Online Ghost Exposed event will appear from 7 pm to 8 pm in-game time. It will appear at the Hill Valley Church in Pacific Bluffs, either on the rooftop of the church or standing on a grave in the middle of the lake.

2nd ghost - 8 to 9 pm

2nd ghost location (Image via GTAweb.eu)

In this location, the second ghost of the event will appear from 8 pm to 9 pm in-game time. It will appear near an abandoned trailer and houses, at the corner of Lesbos Lane and Algonquin Boulevard, Sandy Shores.

3rd ghost - 9 to 10 pm

3rd ghost location (Image via GTAweb.eu)

In this location, the third ghost of the event will appear from 9 pm to 10 pm in-game time. It will appear in the western section of Fudge Lane in El Burro Heights, either on the memorial or at the top of the water tower.

4th ghost - 10 to 11 pm

4th ghost location (Image via GTAweb.eu)

In this location, the fourth ghost of the event will appear from 10 pm to 11 pm in-game time. It will spawn near the Eastern Highway, where the East Joshua Road heads towards Sandy Shores. At the corner of these roads, the ghost can appear near a dilapidated bus and trailer located there.

5th ghost - 11 pm to 12 am

5th ghost location (Image via GTAweb.eu)

In this location, the fifth ghost of the GTA Online Ghost Exposed event will appear from 11 pm to 12 am in-game time. It can appear at the top of Miguel Madrazo's Mansion in Vinewood Hills.

6th ghost - 1 to 2 am

6th ghost location (Image via GTAweb.eu)

In this location, the sixth ghost of the event will appear from 1 am to 2 am in-game time. It can either appear on top of the Raton Canyon Bridge tunnel or in the middle of the bridge.

7th ghost - 2 to 3 am

7th ghost location (Image via GTAweb.eu)

In this location, the seventh ghost of the event will appear from 2 am to 3 am in-game time. It will simply appear at the top of the Rockford Hills Church.

8th ghost 3 - 4 am

8th ghost location (Image via GTAweb.eu)

In this location, the eighth ghost of the event will appear from 3 am to 4 am in-game time. It will spawn at the Hill Valley Church in Great Chaparral, either on the rooftop of the church or standing on a grave in the graveyard.

9th ghost 5 - 6 am

9th ghost location (Image via GTAweb.eu)

In this location, the ninth ghost of the event will appear from 5 am to 6 am in-game time. The ghost will spawn in the Starlite Motel building in front of the Lost MC Clubhouse in East Vinewood.

10th ghost - 12 to 1 am

10th ghost location (Image via GTAweb.eu)

In this location, the tenth and last ghost of the GTA Online Ghost Exposed event will appear from 12 am to 1 am in-game time. It can appear at the top of Vinewood Bowl in Vinewood Hills.

Remember that this will be the last ghost that appears after you find every other ghost in the list. Hence, arrive at this location between 12 am to 1 am the next day.

