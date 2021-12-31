GTA 3 cheat codes for Nintendo Switch

Cheats have been a part of the GTA franchise from the very beginning. When GTA 3 was launched in 2001, it seemed to introduce a whole range of new cheats and changed the landscape of gaming. This paved the way for a tradition in the franchise that Rockstar follows even today.

The newly released Definitive Edition Trilogy games also support most of the old cheats. However, the number of available cheats varies according to the console that the game runs in.

This article features all the GTA 3 cheats supported on the Nintendo Switch version of the game.

All cheat codes in GTA 3 Definitive Edition for Nintendo Switch

The first thing to do before using any of the below-mentioned cheats is to make a backup of all save files. This is because using cheats may sometimes result in a corrupted save file. Another reason to do this is because the game stops recording any achievements once a cheat code is activated.

Conversely, achievement hunters should stay away from cheats altogether to be on the safe side. Another important thing to note is that the pedestrian cheats in GTA 3 are permanent. That is, once activated, there is no way to turn them off.

Players should keep this in mind before using Pedestrians Riot and Pedestrians Attack cheats.

Konami code UP, UP, DOWN, DOWN, LEFT RIGHT, LEFT RIGHT, A, B Flying cars RIGHT, ZR, A, R, ZL, DOWN, L, R Armed pedestrians ZR, R, X, B, ZL, L, UP, DOWN Pedestrians riot DOWN, UP, LEFT, UP, B, R, ZR, ZL, L Pedestrians attack DOWN, UP, LEFT, UP, B, R, ZR, L, ZL All weapons R(2X), L, ZR, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP Get $250,000 R(2X), L(2X), LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP Full armor R(2X), L, ZL, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP Full health R(2X), L, R, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP Slight fog L, ZL, R, R(2X), R, ZL, Y Moderate fog L, ZL, R, R(2X), R, ZL, A Dense fog L, ZL, R, R(2X), R, ZL, B Sunny weather L, ZL, R, R(2X), R, ZL, X Lower wanted level R(2X), L, ZR, UP, DOWN, UP, DOWN, UP, DOWN Raise wanted level ZR(2X), L, ZR, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT Explode all cars ZL, ZR, L, R, ZL, ZR, X, Y, A, X, ZL, L Change character skin RIGHT, DOWN, LEFT, UP, L, ZL, UP, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT Better handling R, L, ZR, L, LEFT, R(2X), X Fast-forward gameplay X, UP, RIGHT, DOWN, Y, R, ZR Spawn Rhino B(6X), R, ZL, L, X, A, X

All three Definitive Edition games come with a unique new cheat code. This is the Konami code that is found on many games that run on consoles. As such, this code is exclusive to console versions and doesn't work on PCs. Activating the cheat expands the heads of all pedestrians, as well as the player character.

Also Read Article Continues below

This is a fun effect that makes it easier to line up headshots in the game. As of now, this is the only cheat that seems to make up for the cheats that were removed from the title.

Edited by Saman