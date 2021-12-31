×
GTA 3 cheat codes for Nintendo Switch

GTA 3 on Switch features most of the cheats from the original game (Image via Sportskeeda)
Rajarshi Acharya
ANALYST
Modified Dec 31, 2021 05:08 PM IST
Feature

Cheats have been a part of the GTA franchise from the very beginning. When GTA 3 was launched in 2001, it seemed to introduce a whole range of new cheats and changed the landscape of gaming. This paved the way for a tradition in the franchise that Rockstar follows even today.

The newly released Definitive Edition Trilogy games also support most of the old cheats. However, the number of available cheats varies according to the console that the game runs in.

This article features all the GTA 3 cheats supported on the Nintendo Switch version of the game.

All cheat codes in GTA 3 Definitive Edition for Nintendo Switch

The first thing to do before using any of the below-mentioned cheats is to make a backup of all save files. This is because using cheats may sometimes result in a corrupted save file. Another reason to do this is because the game stops recording any achievements once a cheat code is activated.

Conversely, achievement hunters should stay away from cheats altogether to be on the safe side. Another important thing to note is that the pedestrian cheats in GTA 3 are permanent. That is, once activated, there is no way to turn them off.

Players should keep this in mind before using Pedestrians Riot and Pedestrians Attack cheats.

Konami codeUP, UP, DOWN, DOWN, LEFT RIGHT, LEFT RIGHT, A, B
Flying carsRIGHT, ZR, A, R, ZL, DOWN, L, R
Armed pedestriansZR, R, X, B, ZL, L, UP, DOWN
Pedestrians riotDOWN, UP, LEFT, UP, B, R, ZR, ZL, L
Pedestrians attackDOWN, UP, LEFT, UP, B, R, ZR, L, ZL
All weaponsR(2X), L, ZR, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP
Get $250,000R(2X), L(2X), LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP
Full armorR(2X), L, ZL, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP
Full healthR(2X), L, R, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP
Slight fogL, ZL, R, R(2X), R, ZL, Y
Moderate fogL, ZL, R, R(2X), R, ZL, A
Dense fogL, ZL, R, R(2X), R, ZL, B
Sunny weatherL, ZL, R, R(2X), R, ZL, X
Lower wanted levelR(2X), L, ZR, UP, DOWN, UP, DOWN, UP, DOWN
Raise wanted levelZR(2X), L, ZR, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT
Explode all carsZL, ZR, L, R, ZL, ZR, X, Y, A, X, ZL, L
Change character skinRIGHT, DOWN, LEFT, UP, L, ZL, UP, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT
Better handlingR, L, ZR, L, LEFT, R(2X), X
Fast-forward gameplayX, UP, RIGHT, DOWN, Y, R, ZR
Spawn RhinoB(6X), R, ZL, L, X, A, X

All three Definitive Edition games come with a unique new cheat code. This is the Konami code that is found on many games that run on consoles. As such, this code is exclusive to console versions and doesn't work on PCs. Activating the cheat expands the heads of all pedestrians, as well as the player character.

This is a fun effect that makes it easier to line up headshots in the game. As of now, this is the only cheat that seems to make up for the cheats that were removed from the title.

Edited by Saman
