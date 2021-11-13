GTA 3 Unlockables: Full list of cheats for PS4 and PS5

GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition was released on November 11, and it seems that the cheats are mostly the same as in the original trilogy. Rockstar Games has confirmed that a few cheats have been left out for technical reasons.

PC players are unable to try out the cheats as the title has been temporarily removed from the Rockstar Games store. There have been no such woes for console gamers, who've been playing the game and using cheat codes from the original GTA trilogy.

This article contains all the cheat codes for the PlayStation version of GTA 3 (including the Definitive Edition).

Complete list of cheats for GTA 3 on PlayStation consoles

Here are all the cheat codes for GTA 3:

Big head mode (new cheat) - ↑, ↑, ↓, ↓, ←, →, ←, →, CIRCLE, X.

- ↑, ↑, ↓, ↓, ←, →, ←, →, CIRCLE, X. All weapons - R2, R2, L1, R2, ←, ↓, →, ↑, ←, ↓, →, ↑.

R2, R2, L1, R2, ←, ↓, →, ↑, ←, ↓, →, ↑. Money - R2, R2, L1, L1, ←, ↓, →, ↑, ←, ↓, →, ↑.

R2, R2, L1, L1, ←, ↓, →, ↑, ←, ↓, →, ↑. Full armor - R2, R2, L1, L2, ←, ↓, →, ↑, ←, ↓, →, ↑.

R2, R2, L1, L2, ←, ↓, →, ↑, ←, ↓, →, ↑. Full health - R2, R2, L1, R1, ←, ↓, →, ↑, ←, ↓, →, ↑.

R2, R2, L1, R1, ←, ↓, →, ↑, ←, ↓, →, ↑. Slow motion - TRIANGLE, ↑, →, ↓, SQUARE, R1, R2.

TRIANGLE, ↑, →, ↓, SQUARE, R1, R2. Fast motion - TRIANGLE, ↑, →, ↓, SQUARE, L1, L2.

TRIANGLE, ↑, →, ↓, SQUARE, L1, L2. Improve handling - R1, L1, R2, L1, ←, R1, R1, TRIANGLE.

R1, L1, R2, L1, ←, R1, R1, TRIANGLE. Spawn Rhino - CIRCLE (x6), R1, L2, L1, TRIANGLE, CIRCLE, TRIANGLE.

CIRCLE (x6), R1, L2, L1, TRIANGLE, CIRCLE, TRIANGLE. Invisible cars - L1, L1, SQUARE, R2, TRIANGLE, L1, TRIANGLE.

L1, L1, SQUARE, R2, TRIANGLE, L1, TRIANGLE. Destroy all cars - L2, R2, L1, R1, L2, R2, TRIANGLE, SQUARE, CIRCLE, TRIANGLE, L2, ←.

L2, R2, L1, R1, L2, R2, TRIANGLE, SQUARE, CIRCLE, TRIANGLE, L2, ←. Flying cars - →, R2, Circle, R1, L2, ↓, L1, R1.

→, R2, Circle, R1, L2, ↓, L1, R1. Gore mode - SQUARE, L1, CIRCLE, ↓, L1, R1, TRIANGLE, →, L1, X.

SQUARE, L1, CIRCLE, ↓, L1, R1, TRIANGLE, →, L1, X. Change skins - →, ↓, ←, ↑, L1, L2, ↑, ←, ↓, →.

→, ↓, ←, ↑, L1, L2, ↑, ←, ↓, →. Riot mode - ↓, ↑, ←, ↑, X, R1, R2, L2, L1.

↓, ↑, ←, ↑, X, R1, R2, L2, L1. Pedestrians fight each other - ↓, ↑, ←, ↑, X, L2, L1, ↑, ↓.

↓, ↑, ←, ↑, X, L2, L1, ↑, ↓. Pedestrians fight each other with weapons - R2, R1, TRIANGLE, X, L2, L1, ↑, ↓.

R2, R1, TRIANGLE, X, L2, L1, ↑, ↓. Pedestrians hate Claude - ↓, ↑, ←, ↑, X, R1, R2, L1, L2.

↓, ↑, ←, ↑, X, R1, R2, L1, L2. Clear weather - L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, R1, L2, TRIANGLE.

L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, R1, L2, TRIANGLE. Foggy weather - L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, R1, L2, TRIANGLE.

L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, R1, L2, TRIANGLE. Cloudy weather - L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, R1, L2, SQUARE.

L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, R1, L2, SQUARE. *Rainy Weather - L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, R1, L2, CIRCLE.

L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, R1, L2, CIRCLE. *Raise Wanted Level - R2, R2, L1, R2, ←, →, ←, →, ←.

R2, R2, L1, R2, ←, →, ←, →, ←. *Lower Wanted Level - R2, R2, L1, R2, ↑, ↓, ↑, ↓, ↑, ↓.

R2, R2, L1, R2, ↑, ↓, ↑, ↓, ↑, ↓. *Speed Up Time - CIRCLE (x3), SQUARE (x3), L1, TRIANGLE, CIRCLE, TRIANGLE.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Note: The last four cheats will not work on the Definitive Edition of GTA 3.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee