GTA 5 cheat codes for Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S

With the launch of a new edition of GTA 5, fans are preparing to start another journey in Los Santos and Blaine County. The single-player Story Mode is renowned for its cheats, which are one of its most vital aspects.

The cheat codes from the older editions are carried over to this new edition, and most of them are expected to work. This article lists all Xbox 360 and Xbox One cheats for GTA 5, which will also be applicable in the Xbox Series X/S edition.

List of all GTA 5 cheats for the new Xbox Series X/S edition

Weapon and equipment cheats in the next-gen GTA 5:

Max Health & Armor: B, LB, Y, RT, A, X, B, D-Pad Right, X, LB, LB, LB

Weapons: Y, RT, D-Pad Left, LB, A, D-Pad Right, Y, D-Pad Down, X, LB, LB, LB

Flaming Bullets: LB, RB, X, RB, D-Pad Left, RT, RB, D-Pad Left, X, D-Pad Right, LB, LB

Explosive Bullets: D-Pad Right, X, A, D-Pad Left, RB, RT, D-Pad Left, D-Pad Right, D-Pad Right, LB, LB, LB

D-Pad Right, X, A, D-Pad Left, RB, RT, D-Pad Left, D-Pad Right, D-Pad Right, LB, LB, LB Give Parachute: D-Pad Left, D-Pad Right, LB, LT, RB, RT, RT, D-Pad Left, D-Pad Left, D-Pad Right, LB

Player cheats in the next-gen GTA 5:

Raise Wanted Level (+1 star): RB, RB, B, RT, D-Pad Left, D-Pad Right, D-Pad Left, D-Pad Right, D-Pad Left, D-Pad Right

Lower Wanted Level (-1 star): RB, RB, B, RT, D-Pad Right, D-Pad Left, D-Pad Right, D-Pad Left, D-Pad Right, D-Pad Left

Explosive Melee Attacks: D-Pad Right, D-Pad Left, A, Y, RB, B, B, B, LT

Drunk Mode: Y, D-Pad Right, D-Pad Right, D-Pad Left, D-Pad Right, X, B, D-Pad Left

Fast Running: Y, D-Pad Left, D-Pad Right, D-Pad Right, LT, LB, X

Recharge Special Ability: A, A, X, RB, LB, A, D-Pad Right, D-Pad Left, A

Skyfall: LB, LT, RB, RT, D-Pad Left, D-Pad Right, D-Pad Left, D-Pad Right, LB, LT, RB, RT, D-Pad Left, D-Pad Right, D-Pad Left, D-Pad Right

Invincibility (5 minutes): D-Pad Right, A, D-Pad Right, D-Pad Left, D-Pad Right, RB, D-Pad Right, D-Pad Left, A, Y

D-Pad Right, A, D-Pad Right, D-Pad Left, D-Pad Right, RB, D-Pad Right, D-Pad Left, A, Y Super Jump: D-Pad Left, D-Pad Left, Y, Y, D-Pad Right, D-Pad Right, D-Pad Left, D-Pad Right, X, RB, RT

Gameplay cheats in the next-gen GTA 5:

Change weather: RT, A, LB, LB, LT, LT, LT, X

Slippery Cars: Y, RB, RB, D-Pad Left, RB, LB, RT, LB

Slow Motion (up to 3 times, 4th time disables): Y, D-Pad Left, D-Pad Right, D-Pad Right, X, RT, RB

Slow Motion Aiming (up to 3 times, 4th time disables): X, LT, RB, Y, D-Pad Left, X, LT, D-Pad Right, A

X, LT, RB, Y, D-Pad Left, X, LT, D-Pad Right, A Low Gravity: D-Pad Left, D-Pad Left, LB, RB, LB, D-Pad Right, D-Pad Left, LB, D-Pad Left

Vehicle cheats in the next-gen GTA 5:

Spawn Trashmaster: B, RB, B, RB, D-Pad Left, D-Pad Left, RB, LB, B, D-Pad Right

Spawn Stretch: RT, D-Pad Right, LT, D-Pad Left, D-Pad Left, RB, LB, B, D-Pad Right

Spawn Mallard: B, D-Pad Right, LB, LT, D-Pad Left, RB, LB, LB, D-Pad Left, D-Pad Left, A, Y

Spawn Sanchez: B, A, LB, B, B, LB, B, RB, RT, LT, LB, LB

Spawn Comet: RB, B, RT, D-Pad Right, LB, LT, A, A, X, RB

Spawn Buzzard Attack Chopper: B, B, LB, B, B, B, LB, LT, RB, Y, B, Y

Spawn Caddy: B, LB, D-Pad Left, RB, LT, A, RB, LB, B, A

Spawn Duster: D-Pad Right, D-Pad Left, RB, RB, RB, D-Pad Left, Y, Y, A, B, LB, LB

Spawn Rapid GT: RT, LB, B, D-Pad Right, LB, RB, D-Pad Right, D-Pad Left, B, RT

RT, LB, B, D-Pad Right, LB, RB, D-Pad Right, D-Pad Left, B, RT Spawn PCJ-600: RB, D-Pad Right, D-Pad Left, D-Pad Right, RT, D-Pad Left, D-Pad Right, X, D-Pad Right, LT, LB, LB

