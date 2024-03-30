The GTA 5 Online Shipwreck location today (March 30, 2024) has once again changed to a new place, and you'll need to head out into the vast map of the game to find the treasure chest lying beside the sunken longboat somewhere on the beach. However, locating the shipwreck can be a little tricky it can be slightly hidden among the rocks.

Moreover, since there are 30 possible locations where the wreckage can spawn in the online multiplayer mode, looking for it becomes harder. You'll need to visit each of these locations if you wish to collect the treasure.

This article will tell you where to look if you wish to find the GTA 5 Online Shipwreck location today.

The GTA 5 Online Shipwreck location today is Banham Canyons

Here's where you'll find the shipwreck (Image via Rockstar Games)

Anyone interested in the GTA 5 Online Shipwreck location today (March 30, 2024) should head over to Chumash/Banham Canyons. Here, look for Ineseno Road and head down the beach north of Tahir Javan's House. Use the map provided above to get the treasure chest's exact location.

It is worth going out to hunt down the collectible since it is offering 3x cash and RP during the ongoing GTA 5 Online weekly update. This means it is a great time for everybody to collect some easy money in the online multiplayer mode while roaming around in the freemode.

Now, keep your eyes and ears open when hunting for the GTA 5 Online shipwreck location today or any other day. The chest makes a faint jingling sound that will lead you to it. Since it only spawns near a beach, it drastically reduces the search area, unlike the Gun Van.

As mentioned, there are 30 shipwreck locations in GTA 5 Online where the treasure chest spawns near the sunken Longboat. While these might sound like a lot of places, it is still better to visit them rather than cruising across all the beaches that are not the intended target and wasting your precious time.

Combined with the 3x cash and RP bonus along with the ongoing GTA 5 Online weekly discounts, it is one of the best ways for new players to make decent cash without battling other players or NPCs. Moreover, doing this for seven days will unlock the Frontier Outfit, which looks quite cool.

Once you're done hunting for the GTA 5 Online Shipwreck location today, you can check out some of the best things you should buy this week till the sale lasts.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Did you unlock the Shipwreck reward outfit in GTA Online? Yes, I did No, not yet 0 votes View Discussion