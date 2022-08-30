GTA 6 fan makes concept map based on North Carolina

Rockstar previously confirmed that GTA 6 is well under development right now and will set new standards for the industry. Fans are anxiously waiting to learn more about it, however, but with no luck so far. However, this has not stopped fans from sharing their vision of the game and letting the developers know about their expectations.

GTA 6's new North America-based GTA 6 concept map is a hit with fans

As seen in the aforementioned post, a Reddit user named r/jackie630 shared his vision of the upcoming game’s map in a unique way. He created a concept map for the game based in North Carolina, and it looked fascinating.

The map seems to be based on real-life cities, landmarks, and municipalities from North Carolina. The creator also named the concept map “North Cackalacky,” the real nickname of the state. The map is highly detailed in terms of routes and surroundings. Fans love seeing such creativity and hype for the upcoming game.

Here are some fan reactions to the post:

It is good to see the creativity and enthusiasm of fans regarding the upcoming title. Although the developers have not announced anything new about it, fans can expect a teaser trailer for the game this October.

GTA 6 trailer might be coming this Halloween

A well-known insider, Tez2, has shared an interesting post on GTAForums. According to him, Grand Theft Auto Online players will soon see UFOs in the skies of Los Santos just in time for Halloween. He stated:

“16 days before Halloween, Rockstar will start featuring UFOs within GTA Online. On October 23rd, the stealth UFO will appear instead of the regular UFO model.”

He suggested that fans may see UFOs coming to Grand Theft Auto Online this October. On October 23, a different stealth UFO will appear in the game. This might be a hint and may coincide with the release of a teaser trailer for the upcoming title. Tez2 further added:

“There’s no in-game hint towards GTA 6 within [GTA Online] files. Rockstar is cautious enough not to do that. But the hint may arrive within the tweet Rockstar will prepare to talk about the UFOs happening on GTA Online. We may receive a tweet like this one from Rockstar, except the newspaper may have a small extra section below suggesting tropical storms in two days or something like that. Thus, hinting at GTA 6‘s announcement.”

He referred to the following tweet by Rockstar Games:

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames Strange sightings in GTA Online as Halloween approaches. Strange sightings in GTA Online as Halloween approaches. https://t.co/DsJm8dFhsk

If all the above information is to be believed, fans can expect big things coming into the game this October.

When can fans expect the release of Grand Theft Auto 6?

According to a recent report by Bloomberg, Grand Theft Auto 6 might be released between March 2023 - April 2024. The report also suggests that the game will debut the series’ first Latina female protagonist, along with a male protagonist. The game is reportedly going to tell the story of the duo based on the robbers Bonnie and Clyde.

The game supposedly features a map based on the fictional city of Miami, which the developers have planned to expand over time by adding new cities and missions.

Jason Schreier @jasonschreier This rare look inside Rockstar Games and the development of Grand Theft Auto VI is based on interviews with more than 20 people who either work there or left very recently. Read the whole story here: bloomberg.com/news/articles/… This rare look inside Rockstar Games and the development of Grand Theft Auto VI is based on interviews with more than 20 people who either work there or left very recently. Read the whole story here: bloomberg.com/news/articles/…

Rockstar has done a great job in keeping silent about the game, even banning fans from chatting about Grand Theft Auto 6 on their Twitch channel.

Fans can take all the rumors with a grain of salt until the developers confirm it themselves. It is only a matter of time before the developers break the ice and release the first teaser of the upcoming game.

