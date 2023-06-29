GTA 6: List of all characters apparently confirmed as per leaks

While Rockstar Games quietly develops GTA 6, its player base has become increasingly eager to learn what the game will offer. The gaming studio had planned to reveal all details once the project was completed. However, an unfortunate leak in September 2022 exposed a slew of confidential information, including a few characters.

Although Rockstar did not explicitly confirm the characters in its official statement, the gaming community interpreted it as confirmation of the entire leak. Since then, the leaked characters have been expected to appear in the final game, although only a few details are known about them.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer's opinions. The leaked data cannot be shown due to legal restrictions.

GTA 6 characters that were confirmed after the September 2022 leaks

The notorious GTA 6 leaks on September 18, 2022, disclosed two characters named Jason and Lucia. Both have been confirmed as the new protagonists in the upcoming title. Here are a few details that the leaks have disclosed so far:

Jason

Jason is the only male protagonist appearing in the next untitled Grand Theft Auto game. He was one of the first characters disclosed by Jason Schreier (Twitter/@jasonschreier), a popular American journalist and Rockstar Games insider.

As seen in the leaks, Jason is a white male anticipated to be in his late 20s or early 30s. The videos showed him wearing a white tank top and Bermuda shorts with a reversed cap.

The GTA 6 character is an expert at robbing stores, stealing cars, shooting people, and engaging in other criminal activities. He also has some unique abilities, such as crawling (lacking in Grand Theft Auto 5 characters) and an Eagle-eye-like power seen in Rockstar Games' Red Dead Redemption 2.

Lucia

According to Jason Schreier, Lucia is the only female protagonist in the upcoming game and the first in the franchise. She is a Hispanic woman of Latin American origin. According to the GTA 6 leak videos, Lucia appears to be of the same age group as Jason. However, she is a little shorter than the male protagonist.

In the leaked videos, the female protagonist is seen changing her outfits several times. However, her most iconic apparel was a pair of blue skinny camo trousers and a full-sleeve pink top.

Lucia is a fierce woman that can confront any situation from the front. In the September 2022 leaks, she was seen robbing stores and restaurants at gunpoint, open firing at cops, and undertaking many other illicit activities.

Both these characters are rumored to be siblings in GTA 6. However, Rockstar is yet to verify the claims.

Poll : Do you think GTA 6 will have more protagonists? Yes No 0 votes