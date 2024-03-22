GTA 6 main characters: Everything known so far

Everything known about the GTA 6 main characters so far comes from the official trailer as well as the leaked footage. We know that the game will have two protagonists — one White male named Jason and another Hispanic female called Lucia. The gameplay videos leaked in 2022 featured a few story characters, while several others were mentioned in passing. For instance, fans found references to characters as phone contacts, store owners, and so on.

With that in mind, we've compiled a list of all GTA 6 main characters revealed so far, and all the details known about them. The list also includes all the minor characters and other names mentioned in the leaks.

NOTE: This article includes information based on leaks and rumors. Readers are advised to take them with a grain of salt until they are officially confirmed by the developers.

GTA 6 main characters and more revealed so far

The GTA 6 main characters include two protagonists — Jason and Lucia. Lucia, the female GTA 6 protagonist, has been confirmed by the first trailer that launched on December 5, 2023. Meanwhile, Jason was revealed as the male protagonist by the leaked gameplay footage, but has not been confirmed by Rockstar. They have, however, included him in the official artwork for the game, which shows Jason and Lucia in front of a coupe utility car.

The trailer may have also included some other major story characters, but this is hard to determine without playing the game. While some of the characters shown in the trailer might play a more active role in the story, others seemed to be references to viral real-life Florida moments recreated in GTA 6. However, the leaked gameplay footage revealed several characters, most of whom were just mentioned by name.

So here's a list of all the GTA 6 main characters we know about so far, from both official sources and leaks:

Jason — Jason is a White male who is likely one of the playable protagonists in the game. He seems to be in a relationship with Lucia, as evidenced by the diner video and the trailer.

Lucia — Lucia is one of the GTA 6 main characters who appeared to be the focus of the first trailer. Some of the tools she uses seems to hint that she's a hacker of sorts.

Dre — A friend of Boobie who introduces the protagonists to him.

Sam — A friend of Dre seen in the nightclub.

Tit — A nightclub DJ and a friend of Dre.

Wyman — Seen at a motel pool talking to an NPC. He might be related to a car part collection side mission.

Jay Norris — The late social media tycoon is mentioned by Wyman and the NPC.

Some of the other possible characters seen in the GTA 6 leaked footage are:

YJ

Danny

Iris

Chester

Dale

Vicky

Shanese

Boobie

Kai

Billy

Zach

RB Shaw

While more GTA 6 main characters are likely to be showcased in the second trailer, some of the minor ones listed here might not be revealed before the game comes out.

