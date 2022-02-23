List of all signal jammer locations in GTA Online

GTA Online features many collectibles, and among them are signal jammers. These jammers are placed at various locations across the map and must be destroyed for Avi Schwartzman to gain full hacking potential.

Signal jammers are added to the game via the Diamond Casino Heist Update (every player's favorite heist before El Rubio said hello). Once GTA Online gamers destroy the first Signal Jammer, Lester calls and says:

"Did you just take a SecuroServ transmitter offline? Our old friend from the Pacific Standard Job, Avi Schwartzman, has been saying the government is blocking his radio transmissions for years. If you can destroy the rest of the signal jammers like that one, he'll make it worth your while."

Players can unlock Avi as a support crew on the Diamond Casino Heist after destroying all 50 signal jammers. GTA Online gives out $2000 and 1000RP for each signal jammer destroyed. That's an easy $100K.

Let's look at all the locations to make this easy.

All signal jammer locations in GTA Online

At the top of the Control Tower at LSIA in GTA Online. At the top of the Miriam Turner Overpass (North Eastern side). At the top of the North Eastern main entrance of the Maze Bank Arena. At the top of the Los Santos State Gas Company silo in Cypress Flats. At the Eastern side of the Ocean Motion container ship in North Terminal. On a silo in southeastern Murrieta Oil Field in East Los Santos. At St. Fiacre Hospital in El Burro Heights in GTA Online. On a billboard on Popular Street, north of Casey's Diner. At the top of the northeastern side of the Central Los Santos Medical Center in Strawberry. At the Hookah Palace sign above the Fame or Shame advertisement in Pillbox Hill. On the antenna at the top of the Arcadius Business Center in Pillbox Hill. At the Vespucci Helipad on Shank Street in Puerto Del Sol, Vespucci. At the center of the Ferris Whale in the Pleasure Pier amusement park, on the Del Perro Pier. Above the clock of the Clock Tower Building on San Andreas Avenue in Del Perro. At the top of the Elgin House building on North Rockford Drive in Morningwood. Above the main entrance of the Richman Hotel on West Eclipse Boulevard. At the top of a yellow crane in West Vinewood, southeast of Eclipse Towers. At the top of the Rockford Hills City Hall in GTA Online. At the top of the Pacific Standard Public Deposit Bank in Downtown Vinewood. On the antenna at the top of the Badger Building in Hawick. Above the stage of the Vinewood Bowl in Vinewood Hills. At the Land Act Dam, on the western side of the dam building in the southwest. At the NOOSE Headquarters, on the western side of the facility. At the Bishop's Chicken restaurant in the Tataviam Truckstop, on Palomino Freeway. At the tallest chimney of the Palmer-Taylor Power Station facility on Senora Way. On a wind turbine in the southern area of RON Alternates Wind Farm, west of Palmer-Taylor Power Station. At the Stoner Cement Works building in the Grand Senora Desert, north of La Fuente Blanca, on the company's logo. At the top of the antenna located just north of the Vinewood Sign, on Mount Haan Drive. On the concrete sculpture in front of the Galileo Observatory in Vinewood Hills. North of the Kortz Center, at the top of the Low Rotunda building. On a pedestrian footbridge crossing the Great Ocean Highway in Chumash, at the northern end of Ineseno Road. At the top of the main building of the Marlowe Vineyards in Tongva Hills, Los Santos County. On the north side of the Hill Valley Church on Route 68, Great Chaparral. On the broadcasting tower next to the Rebel Radio Building in the Grand Senora Desert. Next to an antenna on the northern side of Bolingbroke Penitentiary in GTA Online. At the You Tool store on Senora Freeway in the Grand Senora Desert, on the company's logo above the main entrance. At the top of a large white pipe at Humane Labs and Research, in the San Chianski Mountain Range. At the top of the Union Grain Supply Inc. storage silos on Senora Freeway, east of the Alamo Sea. At the top of the broadcasting tower in Sandy Shores, next to the sheriff's station. At the unnamed pier on the north shore of the Alamo Sea. At the aerial tramway station at the peak of Mount Chiliad in GTA Online. At the top of a LSDWP water tower, on the western section of Grapeseed Avenue in Grapeseed. On a chimney of the house in the El Gordo Lighthouse settlement. At the peak of Mount Gordo, on a red and white broadcasting tower. On the fake rocket at the Up-n-Atom Burger restaurant in the Procopio Truck Stop area along the Great Ocean Highway. At the top of the main building of the Clucking Bell Farms facility in Paleto Bay. At the Raton Canyon Bridge, an arch rail bridge that crosses over the Cassidy Creek river, west of the Alamo Sea. At the top of the radio tower above the Altruist Camp, in the Chiliad Mountain State Wilderness. At the Hookies restaurant in North Chumash, Blaine County, on the rooftop sign. At the top of the control tower in Fort Zancudo in GTA Online.

Map with additional collectibles

Destroying all the signal jammers unlocks Avi Schwartzman as a crew member for the Diamond Casino Heist. He is the best hacker available and takes a fixed cut of 10%. Using Avi's services also grants players more time inside the vault. More time = more loot in GTA Online.

Edited by Ravi Iyer