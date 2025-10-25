  • home icon
  • GTA
  • GTA Online Counterfeit Cash Sell missions guide for 4x cash and RP

GTA Online Counterfeit Cash Sell missions guide for 4x cash and RP

By Prit Chauhan
Modified Oct 25, 2025 16:27 GMT
GTA Online Counterfeit Cash Sell missions guide for 4x cash and RP
Here's how to earn 4x cash and RP through Cash Sell missions (Image via Rockstar Games)

The brand new GTA Online Weekly update allows you to earn 4x cash and RP by playing the counterfeit cash sell missions. However, there is an important requirement here: only players with GTA+ can make four times the cash. Those without the subscription can make 2x cash and RP by playing these mission. This offer will run from October 23 to October 29, 2025.

Ad

This article will explain how you can successfully play the GTA Online Counterfeit Cash Sell missions to earn extra cash during the current weekly update.

How to finish the Counterfeit Cash Sell missions in GTA Online to earn 4x cash and RP

Starting a Counterfeit Cash MC business is simple and easy. However, it requires you to have a substantial amount of money before you can start making a profit. Here are some steps you can follow to start the business and start earning cash and RP if you don't already own a Counterfeit Cash factory in GTA Online:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad
  • To start a Counterfeit Cash factory, you first need to own an MC Clubhouse. To get one, open the internet and go to the Money and Services tab. Next, click on the 'foreclosures.maze-bank.com' option.
  • Once you're in this section, click on 'Enter Site' and then 'Clubhouses' from the options at the top of your screen. You can choose any of the given options from the map. However, go for the cheapest clubhouse you can purchase, for example, the Great Chaparral Clubhouse.
  • After securing the clubhouse, enter the building and go into the room with the laptop on the desk.
  • Open the laptop and on the left side of the screen, click on the 'Counterfeit Cash' option. Next, click on 'Buy Business' and choose the cheapest location you can find.
  • Once you own a Counterfeit Cash factory, go to the location, find the laptop, and click on the 'Set Up' option in the laptop. Follow all the steps as prompted by the game to set up your factory.
  • Once the factory is set up, you will see the 'Supply' and 'Product' bars on your bottom right. Keep resupplying the factory every two and a half hours. You can either buy supplies or steal them. The former of which requires about $150,000.
  • A full product bar will sell for $367,500. Currently, in GTA Online, you can earn 4x the cash and also gain RP by selling your Counterfeit Cash product. This allows you to make huge profits in-game.
Ad

If you already have a Counterfeit Cash business in GTA Online, all you need to do is sell your product to get the extra cash in the current GTA Online weekly update. It's best to sell the product in invite-only lobbies, as doing so in public lobbies may invite other players to raid your business.

This could result in you losing all of your product, forcing you to invest all over again.

About the author
Prit Chauhan

Prit Chauhan

Prit is an observer, writer, and enthusiastic player of several FPS games. He's been playing games for far longer than he has been writing about them which gives him the unique perspective of a hardened player. He's also spent years writing content, novels, songs, and short stories to master his grip on the written word.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Prit Chauhan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications