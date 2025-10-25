GTA Online Counterfeit Cash Sell missions guide for 4x cash and RP

The brand new GTA Online Weekly update allows you to earn 4x cash and RP by playing the counterfeit cash sell missions. However, there is an important requirement here: only players with GTA+ can make four times the cash. Those without the subscription can make 2x cash and RP by playing these mission. This offer will run from October 23 to October 29, 2025.This article will explain how you can successfully play the GTA Online Counterfeit Cash Sell missions to earn extra cash during the current weekly update.How to finish the Counterfeit Cash Sell missions in GTA Online to earn 4x cash and RPStarting a Counterfeit Cash MC business is simple and easy. However, it requires you to have a substantial amount of money before you can start making a profit. Here are some steps you can follow to start the business and start earning cash and RP if you don't already own a Counterfeit Cash factory in GTA Online:To start a Counterfeit Cash factory, you first need to own an MC Clubhouse. To get one, open the internet and go to the Money and Services tab. Next, click on the 'foreclosures.maze-bank.com' option.Once you're in this section, click on 'Enter Site' and then 'Clubhouses' from the options at the top of your screen. You can choose any of the given options from the map. However, go for the cheapest clubhouse you can purchase, for example, the Great Chaparral Clubhouse.After securing the clubhouse, enter the building and go into the room with the laptop on the desk.Open the laptop and on the left side of the screen, click on the 'Counterfeit Cash' option. Next, click on 'Buy Business' and choose the cheapest location you can find.Once you own a Counterfeit Cash factory, go to the location, find the laptop, and click on the 'Set Up' option in the laptop. Follow all the steps as prompted by the game to set up your factory.Once the factory is set up, you will see the 'Supply' and 'Product' bars on your bottom right. Keep resupplying the factory every two and a half hours. You can either buy supplies or steal them. The former of which requires about $150,000.A full product bar will sell for $367,500. Currently, in GTA Online, you can earn 4x the cash and also gain RP by selling your Counterfeit Cash product. This allows you to make huge profits in-game.If you already have a Counterfeit Cash business in GTA Online, all you need to do is sell your product to get the extra cash in the current GTA Online weekly update. It's best to sell the product in invite-only lobbies, as doing so in public lobbies may invite other players to raid your business.This could result in you losing all of your product, forcing you to invest all over again.