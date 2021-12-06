GTA Online fans react to Blaccmass’ involvement in the next update

GTA Online seems to be featuring music from yet another artist with the upcoming update. This time, it's the producer and mashup artist Blaccmass who is known for his unconventional mashup tracks.

GTA Online players have had varied reactions to this news, with some being excited about the update and others complaining about the game. With no official confirmation yet, the announcement might just be speculation after all.

Here's how fans reacted to the GTA Online's supposed collaboration with Blaccmass for an upcoming update

Blaccmass rose to prominence on YouTube thanks to his unconventional mashups. These frequently feature vocals from musicians like Pop Smoke and Playboi Carti and mash them with songs by Beethoven, Earth, Wind, and Fire, Usher, and Blaccmass himself. He also does the opposite at times, layering pop vocals over well-known hip-hop instrumentals.

He recently made the above tweet, hinting at a collaborative release of his new tracks via GTA Online. Fans had much to say about this, but most of it had to do with Rockstar Games and the game itself.

Some expressed their doubts over the artist's tweet:

@TezFunz2 When will the announcement come? Cause like you said if it releases on 14th we would've gotten an announcement by now.

@TezFunz2, one of the most reliable and accurate informers for anything related to GTA and Rockstar Games, was among the first people to report on a new update. Hence, most players expected an announcement for it within the first week of December.

However, Rockstar is yet to make an announcement, and quite understandably, this has made some fans anxious.

Some players have been complaining about the lack of a decent anti-cheat system in GTA Online. Many consider this the real reason why the game hasn't seen an active playerbase lately. However, this issue is mostly relevant to PC players as it is much harder to hack on consoles.

In reality they've always been interested in the music scene, however, since launching circoloco records it seems like they've upped the anti, both in budget and in writing when it comes to implementing music in GTAO, which is great if it was solely just for radio stations.

Rockstar launched CircoLoco Records, a music label, in collaboration with Ibiza-based event organizer CircoLoco. This came out during the Los Santos Tuners update for GTA Online, and the game featured many of the tracks produced by them.

Since then, there have been hints of Dr. Dre returning to GTA Online to promote his upcoming album and now comes this teaser from Blaccmass himself.

mr world @NotTheDoct0r

Yoo this is one of his album covers 💀💀💀Take two goons aint working.

The above picture is the cover art of an album by Blackmass. It seems to imitate the style used by Rockstar, especially the star and the font being slanted towards the right.

The above tweet is sarcastically pointing out how aggressive Take-Two is regarding DMCA notices and intellectual property rights. It has recently been reported that Take-Two is moving to enforce the usage of the Rockstar logo and making trademark claims for even the most generic words like "rockstar" and "social club".

Some people have mockingly said that they may even try to patent the letter "R" or the number "2".

Looks like a new hip hop radio might be coming? Or music sticks.

If there's music sticks it's probably gonna be Dre's music he lost during the Cayo Perico intro. Would make sense tbh.

GTA Online has released new radio stations before, and the USB stick collectibles were a thing in Los Santos Tuners.

I hope that we will get 2x or 3x AP soon for Arena War

All updates usually come with 2x and 3x rewards, but the game mode that gets the bonus may vary.

Not all fans have been happy with the news and a large number of them want substantial upgrades in the next DLC.

Honestly, by the way he said it "GTA 5", like actually mentioning it is not VI to not confuse anyone... I believe this is intentional by R*. They probably ask them to tease a bit before updates to throw us a few crumbs.

Anytime someone teases something GTA related, it ends up increasing the hype for GTA 6. This could be why Blaccmass specifically mentioned GTA 5 in his tweet. Fans will have to wait to see whether the supposed collaboration will come to fruition or not.

Edited by R. Elahi