GTA Online Gun Van Location Today (July 3, 2023)

The Gun Van was recently introduced in Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online and has been popular since, as players can get the best in-game weapons from it at a discounted rate. However, purchasing firearms from this vehicle is not as simple as walking into an Ammu Nation store in Los Santos, as the van changes its location daily.

Furthermore, its icon remains hidden on the map unless a player finds the vehicle, which can take quite a while. This article will provide the Gun Van's location in GTA Online for today, July 3, 2023.

The GTA Online Gun Van is at the Paleto Bay location today (July 3, 2023)

The Gun Van is parked behind No Marks Cleaners in Paleto Bay today (Image via GTA Wiki)

The GTA Online Gun Van's location for today, July 3, 2023, is the No Marks Cleaners parking lot in Paleto Bay. It is a rather secluded area ideal for conducting such an illegal business.

Those unfamiliar with the neighborhood can take help from the following image to pinpoint its location on their respective maps:

The Gun Van's location in Paleto Bay (Image via Rockstar Games)

As depicted in the image, the Gun Van's icon is a black van featuring a white pistol. Although this remains hidden in the game by default, it pops up on the mini-map after a player gets close enough.

Once the van is located, walk up to it and press the prompted button to access its weapons catalog, which changes weekly.

Here are the firearms on offer this week in the Gun Van:

Pool Cue

Minigun

Up-n-Atomizer

Widowmaker

Unholy Hellbringer

Tactical SMG

Firework Launcher

Musket

Service Carbine

Proximity Mine

Sticky Bomb

Grenade

Super Light Armor

Light Armor

Standard Armor

Heavy Armor

Super Heavy Armor

The Widowmaker, Unholy Hellbringer, and the Tactical SMG, added with the San Andreas Mercenaries update, are some of the best weapons on this list.

All of them are available at significant discounts compared to their prices in Ammu Nation outlets. This makes the Gun Van a much more suitable destination for purchasing firearms.

Nevertheless, those still short on funds can easily make millions by utilizing the in-game money glitches. Alternatively, players can invest in various businesses or complete DLC missions to earn an income in the game.

Interestingly, GTA + subscribers see the Gun Van's location on their maps like any other regular icon. This is one of the many perks of this subscription service, exclusively available to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S users, costing $5.99 a month.

Moreover, some insiders believe Grand Theft Auto 6 will only be available on the Next-Gen consoles and PC.

