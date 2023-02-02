GTA Online Gun Van location for February 1, 2023

GTA Online's Gun Van has changed its location once again today, February 1, 2023, ahead of the next weekly update. The illegal business involving weapons and armor allows players to buy a range of items at very lucrative prices. February 1 is also the last day for gamers to grab the Minigun and other high-tech offerings at a minimum 10% discount.

However, just like every day, one first needs to find the van in the open world of Blaine County and Los Santos, which could be challenging without knowing its exact coordinates. Fortunately, this article will share the vehicle's location for today, February 1.

GTA Online Gun Van can be found in the Popular Street, La Mesa, location today (February 1, 2023)

As shown in the above video, the GTA Online Gun Van can be found parked on Popular Street, La Mesa, today. It is one of the major north-south roads in the East Los Santos region of the game. The Gun Van seller has chosen this place cleverly as it allows him to smoothly run the business without police intervention.

Once players are near the relevant street, a Gun Van icon will appear on the map. The seller keeps the vehicle’s doors shut until gamers start approaching it. Once they've been opened, players can interact with the van and see all the available items on sale.

The latest GTA Online weekly update added the Minigun and other fresh items to the list of discounted items for the week. With the current event week about to end, now is the best time for players to grab any of the following and save money on each purchase:

Marksman Rifle - 10% off

Molotov Cocktails - 55% off

Grenades - 55% off

Super Light Armor - 55% off

Super Heavy Armor - 55% off

Sticky Bombs - 55% off

Standard Armor - 55% off

Combat Pistol - 10% off

Light Armor - 55% off

Baseball Bat - Free

Minigun - 10% off

Heavy Armor - 55% off

Railgun - 10% off

Military Rifle - 40% off

If players are looking for the best from the list, they should pick up the Military Rifle, which is at 40% off for today. Since its release last month, the GTA Online Gun Van has become an important feature in the game due to its offered perks. Till now, the vehicle is the only place where players can buy the Railgun.

Everything players should know about the La Mesa location in GTA Online

La Mesa is an industrial neighborhood in GTA Online based on the real-life Arts District in Los Angeles. Located in East Los Santos, the area is bordered by the following neighborhood cities in the game:

Cypress Flats - South

Murrieta Heights - East

El Burro Heights - East

Mirror Park - North

East Vinewood - North

Rancho - West

Strawberry - West

Textile City - West

Mission Row - West

La Mesa has a major main road in its middle, which is connected to other streets. Players can also find the Los Santos Storm Drain near the location. One interesting fact about the area is the non-availability of other highways, except for some intersections.

