GTA Online Gun Van location for February 10, 2023

The Gun Van is a vehicle that changes its location daily in GTA Online. As a result, some gamers might wish to know where it is on February 10, 2023. Players can find it in Caesars Auto Parking today. This location won't be relevant on February 11, 2023, or most future dates.

However, knowing the area's name won't be enough for most GTA Online players. That's why a picture of the map and an in-game screenshot will be included below. Make sure to go to this area before the daily reset happens, and a new Gun Van location is established.

Where to find the Gun Van location in GTA Online? (February 10, 2023)

This is where you can find it on February 10, 2023 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Caesars Auto Parking is usually a pretty insignificant multi-story parking lot in Little Seoul. On February 10, 2023, it became the home of the Gun Van for the day, which is where players can get some great deals. The above map should be of great assistance to those wondering where to find it.

GTA Online has a massive map, so narrowing it down as much as possible is practically a necessity to save time. The following image also provides more context of the exact location.

An example of his location in the game (Image via Rockstar Games)

There might be other vehicles parked in this parking lot. The Gun Van uses the same model every time, and its back doors will open once you get near it. Thus, most players shouldn't have too much trouble finding it on February 10, 2023.

It is also worth noting that players who get close to the general location of this vehicle will have its icon appear on the minimap. Using this, the map picture, and the above image should easily aid anybody seeking this vendor.

What is offered in GTA Online's Gun Van on February 10, 2023

The Gusenberg is free this week (Image via Rockstar Games)

The vendor is carrying the following Weapons this week:

Gusenberg Sweeper

Marksman Pistol

Sawed-Off Shotgun

Railgun

Widowmaker

Compact Grenade Launcher

By comparison, here are the NPC's unique offerings for Throwables:

Molotovs

Sticky Bombs

Pipe Bombs

All Weapons are at 10% off. Throwables have a 15% discount, and Armor is on a 20% sale. All deals are doubled for GTA+ members. Also, members get the Widowmaker and Compact Grenade Launcher at 35% and 30% off, respectively.

The Gusenberg Sweeper is free for all players this week. It is also possible to get this gun at no cost at Ammu-Nation if one doesn't find the Gun Van location on February 10, 2023.

This is where you find the vehicle in the game (Image via Rockstar Games)

Most GTA Online players should know that the Gun Van will change its location after 7:00 UTC. They can use a time converter to figure out what that would be in their respective time zones. Some may need to swap sessions to ensure that the NPC spawns.

Keep in mind that his inventory will be the same throughout this whole event week. His lineup should change on February 16, 2023.

