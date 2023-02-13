GTA Online Gun Van location for February 13, 2023: New discounts, free weapons, & more this Valentine's week

The GTA Online Gun Van is one of the most important features that was added to the game as part of the Los Santos Drug Wars update. It is a vehicle from where players can buy high-tech and powerful weapons at a discounted price, including the famous Railgun. They can also get a free SMG this Valentine’s week.

However, finding the seller in the open world of Los Santos and Blaine County can be frustrating. To help players around the globe, this article will share today’s location of the Gun Van in GTA Online.

Where is the GTA Online Gun Van today? (February 13, 2023)

As shown in the above video, the exact location of the GTA Online Gun Van for today is the Hookies restaurant in the North Chumash area of the map. Players can find the seller behind the outlet, with the vehicle parked in an open space.

The Gun Van seller seems to like this place a lot as this is the second time he has chosen to operate the business from. According to Rockstar Games, he drives the van to a new location every day to keep the cops away from his illegal business.

The latest GTA Online weekly update has allowed the seller to bring in a new stock of weaponry, with some free ones on the occasion of the Valentine’s event week. Here’s a complete list of everything available on sale today, including guns and armor:

Sawed-Off Shotgun – Free

Gusenberg Sweeper – Free

Molotov Cocktails – 15% off

Sticky Bombs – 15% off

Knife – 10% off

Heavy Armor - 20% off

Super Light Armor - 20% off

Baseball Bat – Free

Pipe Bomb – 15% off

Railgun – 10% off

Compact Grenade Launcher – 30% off

Marksman Pistol – 10% off

Super Heavy Armor - 20% off

Light Armor - 20% off

Standard Armor - 20% off

The above-mentioned discounts are only valid through February 15, 2023, after which the seller is expected to change the stock once again.

Intriguing details about GTA Online's North Chumash location

Given below are some interesting details that many beginners, even veterans, may not know about:

North Chumash is one of the smallest unincorporated communities in GTA Online.

The area is inspired by the Pacific Coast Highway and is pretty close to the famous Fort Zancudo area.

It is a small oceanside area in the game and it's main highlight is the beach that meets the Pacific Ocean.

The NPC Sanchez and Blazer drag race happens here during the evenings from 3:00 pm to 10:00 pm. It starts at Fort Zancudo and concludes at Raton Canyon.

Beach umbrellas and canvas gazebos can be found at the end of beach fires.

NPC-modified vehicles like Canis Kalahari and BF Bifta can be spotted on one end and a BF Surfer on the other.

The “Dirt Road” mission can be started from this area.

The Lost MC members can be found around the Hookies restaurant during the day.

In the Story Mode, players can purchase the Hookies with either Franklin or Michael for an amount of $600,000.

Gamers can purchase a two-car garage in this area in the Online Mode.

Rockstar seems to be fully committed to this concept of GTA Online Gun Van. With the increasing popularity of this business, it won’t be surprising if the developers implement a similar feature in the next title in the series.

