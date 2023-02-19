GTA Online Gun Van location (February 19, 2023) explained

The Gun Van in GTA Online has changed its location once again. This notorious vehicle, known for selling arms of all kinds at discounted rates, is constantly on the move to get the cops off its back.

The car can be found in a new spot every day, and this article will provide its location for today, February 18. Interacting with this van will grant gamers the opportunity to get their hands on the mighty Unholy Hellbringer.

GTA Online's Gun Van can be found at the Caesars Auto Parking location today

Today, the Gun Van has set up shop at Caesars Auto Parking in Little Seoul. The image provided below pinpoints its location.

Today's Gun Van location (Image via Rockstar Games)

This is an excellent spot chosen by the unnamed van driver since it's a multi-story parking lot that easily keeps the illegal mobile establishment out of the law's prying eyes. Gamers can interact with the car to avail of special offers on various items.

This week's marquee weapon on sale is the Unholy Hellbringer. Additionally, after the latest weekly patch, a 10% discount on artillery is available, along with 15% on throwables and 20% on body armor. These deals will be available through February 22, 2023.

Here is a list of all the items offered by GTA Online's Gun Van for purchase this week:

Unholy Hellbringer - 10% off

Railgun - 10% off

Combat PDW - 10% off

Special Carbine - 10% off

Service Carbine - 10% off

Pistol .50 - 10% off

Baseball Bat - 10% off

Knife - 10% off

Molotovs - 15% off

Tear Gas - 15% off

Grenades - 15% off

Body armor - 20% off

The Unholy Hellbringer — this week's special item on sale — is a devastating rifle that lets its wielder turn enemies into dust in no time. Gamers can travel to the vehicle's exact location and acquire this tremendous weapon at a discounted rate.

As an additional bonus reward, GTA+ members can see the van's position on their map without having to go looking for it. Moreover, these subscribed individuals will also get access to the Lucha Libre versions of the Baseball Bat and Knife.

Everything to know about the Gun Van

On January 12, 2023, the roaming Gun Van debuted in GTA Online. It is a small black vehicle that spawns at a random location daily and sells a set catalog of weapons for one week at slashed prices.

GTA Online's Gun Van (Image via Sportskeeda)

Once these seven days are over, a new set of items will replace them and remain on sale for a week. Buying weapons from GTA Online's infamous van is not very simple. This is because it keeps changing its location daily and gets marked on the map once players discover it. Although if a player has the GTA + membership, then the location will readily be available on their map.

Free-to-play gamers must roam around the game's map and search for this car in every nook and cranny of Los Santos. If they are successful in their endeavor, they will be rewarded appropriately.

