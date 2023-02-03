GTA Online Gun Van location for February 2, 2023

The GTA Online Gun Van location is an important element in the game. Added as part of the Los Santos Drug Wars update, it is a business where players can buy new weapons at heavy discounts. It is also the only place that lets gamers purchase the powerful Railgun.

However, one will need to locate the vehicle first before they can avail of the discounts it offers. This can be difficult as the seller changes the automobile's location daily. To help gamers find the car, this article will mention the spot where GTA Online's Gun Van is parked today, February 2.

GTA Online Gun Van can be found in the Land Act Reservoir location today (February 2, 2023)

As per the above video, today’s location for the GTA Online Gun Van is at the north end of the Land Act Reservoir area, which can be found in the Tataviam Mountains, Los Santos. Players need to go up the mountains to find the vehicle parked near a building.

It is one of the perfect spots for the seller to hide from cops and run the black market business freely in the game. Once gamers start approaching the van, the seller will open its rear doors and welcome them to initiate the sale.

GTA Online's new weekly update has refreshed the stock of Gun Van items. As a result, players can now claim the following discounts for the rest of the week:

Precision Rifle - 50% off

Weapons - 10% off

Throwables - 15% off

Armor - 20% off

Grenade Launcher - 40% off (GTA+ members only)

Based on the available list of items, the Precision Rifle is the best weapon to buy this week. The scopeless bolt-action gun has been a part of the game since The Criminal Enterprises update last year. It has a very similar damage output compared to the Marksman Rifle and Sniper. If players haven’t got this weapon yet, this is the perfect time to try it.

Everything players should know about the Land Act Reservoir location of GTA Online

The Land Act Reservoir water reservoir is impounded by GTA Online’s Land Act Dam on its southeastern side, where the water flows into the Los Santos River. Several water pipes are connected to a water filtration plant that can be found beside the Los Santos Freeway. Rockstar Games has definitely put up some details that suggest a dam is in the area.

Based on the lore, the Land Act Reservoir is one of the main reservoirs in the Los Santos County region. The design of the area seems to be inspired by the real-life Morris Reservoir in California.

The Land Act Dam is an arch concrete barrier featured in the game. It holds the entire Land Act Reservoir, which is the main source of water for Los Santos. The dam is based on the real-life Pacoima Dam and Morris Dam in Los Angeles County.

Players can find the following collectibles near the location:

Health pack - In a small lot.

Body Armor - Inside the building.

Action Figure - At the air vent.

Spaceship Part - Underwater.

Rockstar Games seems to be testing the waters with the concept of this traveling Gun Van. Fans can expect a similar feature in the next title of the series.

