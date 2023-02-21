GTA Online Gun Van location for February 21, 2023: Free weapons, daily discounts, & more

The Gun Van is one of the latest and most anticipated additions to GTA Online. Rockstar Games added the weapon shop with a weekly update on January 12, 2023. However, it is based on a modified Speedo Custom and changes its location daily. Rockstar defines this agility as follows:

"Due to this gray-market status, the Speedo must move regularly to avoid attracting too much attention."

This causes the Gun Van to vanish from its previous location and reappear in a new location after 24 real-life hours. Since the map of San Andreas state is so large, players frequently find it frustrating to search for the mobile store all over the place without knowing its exact location.

For the benefit of players, this article provides the exact location of the Gun Van in GTA Online and what deals are currently available from the shop.

The Gun Van can be found in Paleto Forest today in GTA Online

On February 21, 2023, Rockstar Games put the Gun Van in Paleto Forest within the Paleto Forest Lumber Yard in Grand Theft Auto Online. This location is close to the Great Ocean Highway, directly across from the Pala Springs Aerial Tramway station.

However, the studio designed the shop in a unique way, and it does not appear on the map (except for GTA+ members). To spawn it, you must be within 400 meters of its current location. When you get close, a black left-facing van icon with a white gun mark will appear on the map.

The exact location of the Gun Van on February 21, 2023, as shown on the map (Image via GTA Wiki)

As you get closer to the location, you'll notice a Speedo Custom parked nearby. Although it appears closed from a distance, approaching it causes the back doors to open, revealing the unnamed Gun Van Seller and purchasable items. Walk to the seller and press the required button to access the arsenal.

List of items available through the Gun Van in GTA Online

Rockstar Games updates the Gun Van's armory every week, adding new discounts and items. With the latest weekly update on February 16, 2023, the gaming studio added the following items to the mobile store in Grand Theft Auto Online:

Unholy Hellbringer

Railgun

Combat PDW

Special Carbine

Service Carbine

Pistol .50

Baseball Bat

Knife

Molotovs

Tear Gas

Grenades

Super Light Armor

Light Armor

Standard Armor

Heavy Armor

Super Heavy Armor

The Gun Van is known for selling weapons at a greater discount than the Ammu-Nation Stores. The shop currently offers a 10% discount on weapons, a 15% discount on throwables, and a 20% discount on body armor.

GTA+ members on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Series S can access exclusive weapon modifications such as the Lucha Libre tints for the Baseball Bat and Knife. These deals and items will be available until tomorrow, February 22, 2023, and new offers will be added with the next weekly update.

Rockstar Games has added 30 possible spawn locations for the Gun Van in GTA Online. Every day, it changes its location around 06:00 AM UTC. While paid users can see the new location at the specified time, regular users must wait until 07:00 AM UTC to see the new location.

